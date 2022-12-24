Read full article on original website
Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
State Fire Marshal to Retire
Kansas is looking for a new state fire marshal. Governor Laura Kelly announced yesterday that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire next month. Jorgensen, who has served as state fire marshal for the past 11 years, will stay on temporarily as Deputy Fire Marshal to help his successor transition into the job.
Addressing K-12 Teacher Shortage
Education deans at public universities in Kansas working on solutions to a K-12 teacher shortage want to dramatically expand over three years state financial aid for college students in education programs and to implement a partnership to uniformly compensate student teachers. The task force appointed by the Kansas Board of...
Power Grid Security Scrutinized
A conservative political organization wants the Kansas attorney general to investigate the state Department of Commerce’s response to record requests with an emphasis on the alleged failure to promptly and fully disclose information about a category of business tax incentives. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation of Kansas submitted a...
