ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding on Shaw Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23. FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested after making his way onto the base.
coladaily.com

FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
wbtw.com

The Warm Up Begins Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be our last cold, cold night for the next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 along the Grand Strand. So this will be the last night in the deep freeze. Wednesday we will...
wbtw.com

Near normal temperatures this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Afternoon high temperatures are going to be in the mid-50s today. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures will also be warmer as well, with most of the area staying at or above freezing. The Grand Strand will be in the mid-30s, and Florence will be close to freezing.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy