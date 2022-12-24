Read full article on original website
US rabbis warn of ‘irreparable harm’ from new Israeli government
More than 300 U.S. rabbis have put their signatures to a letter warning that Israel’s new government under incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could do “irreparable harm” with extremist policies. The letter cautions against policy proposals from extreme Jewish nationalist members set to join Netanyahu’s cabinet and government, calling them “anathema to the tenets of democracy.”…
