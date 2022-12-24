Read full article on original website
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Potential Week 18 return
Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that Horn's wrist surgery went well and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 to 12 days, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. After the second-year pro sustained a broken radius bone in Saturday's win over Detroit, Wilks noted that there's a chance Horn is able to return for Carolina's Week 18 matchup against the Saints, per Person. For the time being, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor and T.J. Carrie are in line to operate as the Panthers' top cornerback options heading into Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve
Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logging partial activity Wednesday
Head coach Brian Daboll said that Ojulari (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports. Ojulari, who departed Saturday's loss to Minnesota with an apparent ankle injury, is now in line to open Week 17 prep as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Although it's encouraging that the 22-year-old's X-rays on his ankle came back negative, his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts nonetheless remains in question and should be clarified later in the week.
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Lands in virus protocols
Backstrom (hip) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Although he began practicing in a full-contact jersey on Dec. 17, Backstrom's still on long-term injured reserve and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his season debut, so this latest development may not affect his timeline. Another update on the 35-year-old Swede should surface once he's activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
H.S. Roundup: Led by Grabans and Hopple, FCA wins a pair of games
BOYS BASKETBALL Fairfield Christian Academy 54, Shekinah Christian 39: The Knights cruised to a pair of non-conference wins. Against Shekinah, John Grabans led the way with 20 points and 11...
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries to finish up the day. Bass may not be done dealing with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes surge to No. 1 spot amid nine-game winning streak
After weeks of the Bruins sitting atop the NHL Power Rankings, we have a new No. 1 team. The Hurricanes are cooking, and they have proven themselves as a bona fide Stanley Cup threat. With a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes have now won nine...
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
