ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Who speaks for the people of Monterey County?

By Joe Mathews
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1of97J_0jtWo98900

Monterey County is home to Big Sur, Carmel, a world-class aquarium, the planet’s most beautiful golf course, half of America’s lettuce and more than 437,000 people.

But Monterey County isn’t home to even one member of the California Legislature.

The county’s lack of representation isn’t just a local story. It challenges the national narrative, advanced by leading Democrats and progressives, that our state is a leader in diversity and representation. It reminds us that Californians are more distant from their elected representatives, and from the ideals of democracy, than other Americans. And it exposes the failure of California’s highly touted, voter-approved political reforms — like the top-two system of candidates, or our independent redistricting commission — to improve representation.

Because California’s supposedly democratic reforms have left a place as big and important as Monterey County without any state representation from one of its own.

That fact is the result of California’s extreme stinginess in democratic representation. The average American state legislative district has about 100,000 people. But California hasn’t increased the size of its legislature since 1879, when the state had fewer than 1 million people.

As a result, we have by far the most populous legislative districts in the nation. Senate districts have nearly 1 million residents each, and Assembly districts have 500,000.

Monterey County, of course, has people who represent it, but they live in neighboring counties.

John Laird of Santa Cruz is the state senator in a massive district that covers not just Monterey County but parts of Santa Clara to the north, and half of San Luis Obispo County to the south.

In the Assembly, a politician from San Luis Obispo County — former Morro Bay City Councilmember Dawn Addis — now represents western, coastal Monterey County, including Monterey Bay, which is 103 miles north of her home.

The eastern half of Monterey County is represented by the powerful Robert Rivas, who is expected to become Assembly speaker in June. California media routinely identify him as a Democrat from Salinas, where he has set up a district office.

But Rivas is actually a life-long resident of San Benito County. His official bio is a love letter to San Benito County places — he was raised in Paicines (where his grandfather was a farmworker at Almaden Vineyards), attended public schools in San Juan Bautista and lives with his family in Hollister.

Ironically, the state legislator with the deepest Monterey County ties, Sen. Anna Caballero, a former Salinas mayor, doesn’t represent the county. The redistricting commission pushed her district east, into the Central Valley.

California’s much-touted independent redistricting commission is not supposed to consider the residences of existing politicians when it draws up districts. But it is supposed to keep together “communities of interest.” Monterey County is surely a community of interest.

Indeed, Monterey County’s exclusion should remind us just how narrow our conception of representation has become.

The redistricting commission’s chief concerns with representation are racial and ethnic — under voting rights laws, it works hard to make sure there are seats likely to be filled by Black or Latino politicians. But our system doesn’t consider other kinds of representation. We have no way to guarantee gender parity or adequate representation of Californians of different ages, classes, education levels or national origins.

No redistricting body can overcome the problems of a system with districts that are bigger than most counties.

Instead, California must remake its legislative maps, with more districts that are much smaller. At a minimum, districts should be one-tenth as populous as today’s monstrous ones — 50,000 people instead of 500,000 for Assembly seats, and 100,000 instead of 1 million for the Senate.

Such changes could be controversial. The legislature would grow to 800 people in the Assembly and 400 in the Senate. And other reforms — like multi-member districts and proportional voting — would be needed to ensure better representation of underrepresented demographics.

Like people from Monterey County.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

Comments / 8

Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/28: Storms expected to batter California into new year; Court denies feds request to delay hearing on Trinity River restoration agreement; Researchers around the world join forces to investigate missing snow, improve water resources modeling; and more …

Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California

“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA

Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: The ‘Reparations’ Scam

California is considering paying “reparations” to black Californians who are directly descended from enslaved people, which may surprise most Californians. After all, slavery was never legal in the Golden State. Governor Gavin Newsom, heedless of the fiasco he’s inviting, formed a “Reparations Task Force,” no doubt with his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …

Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Tourists and local law enforcement agencies are bracing for the rain coming to the Central Coast this week. Dina Patton and Kathleen Johnson were visiting a friend here on the Central Coast. They both made the decision to head back home to Placerville a day early due to the storm. "We The post Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Farm levee broken near Chualar, Highway 101 slowed

CHUALAR, Calif. — Continued flooding near the town of Chualar in Monterey County has led to one lane of Highway 101 being closed for the majority of the day, Tuesday. According to Caltrans, the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a farm levee broke, flooding the field and one lane of the highway.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

12 Bucket List Hikes in Northern California, One for Every Month of 2023

In 2022, we marked the calendar with a year of epic Northern California hikes. Month to month, we worked our way through our bucket list, frolicking through wildflowers at Sunol Regional Park in April, edging around hot springs at Lassen Volcanic National Park in June, and swimming under waterfalls in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Symbols matter, but what do they stand for? In this case, that depends.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the power of symbolism. Sometimes it’s explicit and impossible not to see. Other times it’s more subtle—it might require a viewer to know an obscure reference to get it, or maybe a high school English teacher to help tease it out of a novel.
SALINAS, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
160
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy