Gervonta “Tank” Davis is embroiled in a domestic violence dispute in Parkland, Florida. On December 27, 2022, he was accused of slapping the mother of his child with a closed fist in front of their child. Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and held in custody until the following morning. He was able to leave the main bureau jail in Broward County after posting a $1,000 bond. After being released from police custody, Davis took to Instagram to share a photo of his child and a brief statement with his supporters.
Big-time boxing is headed back to the nation’s capital! On January 7, 2023, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is scheduled to fight Héctor Garcia at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. If he is able to emerge with a win, he is expected to fight Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 15, 2023. While Davis is the focus of the event, many eyes will also be on welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The undefeated fighter will challenge Karen Chukhadzhian in an IBF Welterweight Championship Eliminator. If he is able to get the win, he hopes to fight Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. In the event that one of those fighters is not available, one welterweight contender would like to get in the ring with Ennis before the end of the year.
