Big-time boxing is headed back to the nation’s capital! On January 7, 2023, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is scheduled to fight Héctor Garcia at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. If he is able to emerge with a win, he is expected to fight Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 15, 2023. While Davis is the focus of the event, many eyes will also be on welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The undefeated fighter will challenge Karen Chukhadzhian in an IBF Welterweight Championship Eliminator. If he is able to get the win, he hopes to fight Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. In the event that one of those fighters is not available, one welterweight contender would like to get in the ring with Ennis before the end of the year.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO