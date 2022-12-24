Bellwood residents follow boil order amid water main break

BELLWOOD, Ill. — A boil order is set in place for Bellwood residents due to a water main break affecting at least half of the entire town, according to the city of Bellwood.

The cause of the break is still unknown but crews say it is likely due to the extreme cold. Bellwood residents are encouraged to boil water before use, including drinking or cooking water.

The order does not apply to bathing water.

WGN is following this incident and will share as the incident develops and repairs begin.

