Gerald L. “Jerry” Haase, age 81 of Celestine
Gerald L. “Jerry” Haase, age 81 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 9:39 am on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Jerry was born in Dubois, Indiana on June 29, 1941 to Alois and Veronica (Sander) Haase. He married his wife of 60 years, Shirley Kluesner on September 1, 1962 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.
William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland
William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25th, 2022, at home. Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 30, 1939, to Herbert and Ardella (Stenftenagel) Hopf. He married Darlene Schuetter on September 17, 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.
DC Multisport Gives Back $21,647.32 to Local Non-Profits in 2022
Dubois County- DC Multisport was formed in 2012 to promote health and wellness while giving back to our communities. Through the many events hosted in 2022, DC Multisport raised $21,647.32 to give back to local nonprofits. Friday, December 2nd, members of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge & Kids...
Announcing winners of the Christmas Tree Contest
Dubois County- The Dubois County Museum has announced the winners of this year's tree decorating contest. The First-Place tree is the Military Tree, decorated in splendid red, white and blue lights and ornaments. Marge Popp and Linda Mason are the decorators and have decorated this tree for several years. The...
City of Jasper "Gas Conservation" Still in Effect
UPDATE: As of 10:00 AM this morning, the Gas Conservation is no longer in effect. Jasper- As of 10:00 AM this morning, the Gas Conservation is no longer in effect. The City of Jasper's Gas Conservation is still in effect. The City of Jasper has been informed by the Utility...
Odon Man Facing Several Charges including Failure to Register
Daviess County- The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after he failed to stay at the scene of an accident. Officers report 38-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested for multiple charges including Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, Operating a Vehicle after being a Habitual Offender and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Jasper Man Arrested after Fight with Son
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department reported a fight happened just before 7:30 PM Monday night. Officers say they were called to a North Portersville Road residence due to a “physical domestic”. During their investigation, police report 40-year-old Reed McKnight and his son were involved in a physical altercation, or fight.
