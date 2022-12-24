Read full article on original website
William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland
William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25th, 2022, at home. Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 30, 1939, to Herbert and Ardella (Stenftenagel) Hopf. He married Darlene Schuetter on September 17, 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.
Eloise R. Breidenbaugh, age 84, of Jasper
Eloise R. Breidenbaugh, age 84, of Jasper, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Northwood Retirement Center in Jasper. She was born December 14, 1938, in Evansville to William D. and Margaret (Jung) Boeke. She married James G. Breidenbaugh on September 16, 1962 at Zoar United Church of Christ in Evansville. Eloise was a member and served as the church secretary at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper for many years. She was very active in the Lincolnland Association and the Indiana Kentucky Conference. She enjoyed working in her garden and canning. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Breidenbaugh on April 17, 2003; and a brother, William C. Boeke.
DC Multisport Gives Back $21,647.32 to Local Non-Profits in 2022
Dubois County- DC Multisport was formed in 2012 to promote health and wellness while giving back to our communities. Through the many events hosted in 2022, DC Multisport raised $21,647.32 to give back to local nonprofits. Friday, December 2nd, members of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge & Kids...
Announcing winners of the Christmas Tree Contest
Dubois County- The Dubois County Museum has announced the winners of this year's tree decorating contest. The First-Place tree is the Military Tree, decorated in splendid red, white and blue lights and ornaments. Marge Popp and Linda Mason are the decorators and have decorated this tree for several years. The...
City of Huntingburg Christmas Tree Pick-Up Beginning Friday
Huntingburg- The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas trees for Huntingburg residents beginning on Friday, December 30, 2022. City of Huntingburg Christmas Tree Pick-Up Beginning Friday Future pickups will take place on Fridays, January 6; January 13; January 20; and January 27. Christmas trees must be placed near the curb, and residents are required to call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 by Wednesday, January 25. This is for real Christmas trees only (not artificial).
City of Jasper "Gas Conservation" Still in Effect
UPDATE: As of 10:00 AM this morning, the Gas Conservation is no longer in effect. Jasper- As of 10:00 AM this morning, the Gas Conservation is no longer in effect. The City of Jasper's Gas Conservation is still in effect. The City of Jasper has been informed by the Utility...
Odon Man Facing Several Charges including Failure to Register
Daviess County- The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after he failed to stay at the scene of an accident. Officers report 38-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested for multiple charges including Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, Operating a Vehicle after being a Habitual Offender and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Jasper Man Arrested after Fight with Son
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department reported a fight happened just before 7:30 PM Monday night. Officers say they were called to a North Portersville Road residence due to a “physical domestic”. During their investigation, police report 40-year-old Reed McKnight and his son were involved in a physical altercation, or fight.
