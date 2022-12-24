Eloise R. Breidenbaugh, age 84, of Jasper, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Northwood Retirement Center in Jasper. She was born December 14, 1938, in Evansville to William D. and Margaret (Jung) Boeke. She married James G. Breidenbaugh on September 16, 1962 at Zoar United Church of Christ in Evansville. Eloise was a member and served as the church secretary at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper for many years. She was very active in the Lincolnland Association and the Indiana Kentucky Conference. She enjoyed working in her garden and canning. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Breidenbaugh on April 17, 2003; and a brother, William C. Boeke.

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO