Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
cw34.com
Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
Inspections: 14 Palm Beach County restaurants get perfect scores
For the week of Dec. 19, Florida inspectors gave perfect marks to these 14 Palm Beach County restaurants and other food service providers:. Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Boca Grove Food Truck, 21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Rocksteady Steakhouse, 60 N.W. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Chef...
rtands.com
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure
After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
cbs12.com
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
indianrivermagazine.com
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
WPBF News 25
Cancellations, delays at Palm Beach International Airport after Christmas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter weather across the country is leading to flight delays and cancelations at Palm Beach International Airport. Flight Aware reported at least 20 cancelations and 107 delays at PBI as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday. "Right now, it’s delayed almost an hour and a...
cw34.com
Maritime smuggling event in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event. Early Tuesday morning, they found 24 Haitian migrants who had arrived on a 33 foot vessel. The migrants were taken into federal custody.
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
Comments / 0