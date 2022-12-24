ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse sits in second at Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Wrestling Tournament

Wrestlers went to toe-to-toe in the annual Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego on Wednesday. Section VI’s Niagara-Wheatfield currently leads the team standings with 111.5 points. Cicero-North Syracuse is second with 110 points, while Camden is third with 107. Section V’s Webster Thomas is fourth with 96 and host Fulton currently sits in fifth with 91.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Girls basketball roundup: Phoenix tops Jordan-Elbridge in Chittenango Holiday Tournament

Sara Ruetsch scored 15 points to aid Phoenix to a 40-30 victory over Jordan-Elbridge in the opening round of Chittenango’s Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. The Firebirds (5-2) will move on to the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they will take on Mexico. The Tigers beat the host Bears, 37-25, in Tuesday’s other opening round contest. Chittenango will meet J-E in the consolation game at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
CHITTENANGO, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jack Stonehouse, LaNorris Sellers

Every signing period in college football has its fair share of trials and tribulations, and it was no different for Syracuse this year. In the week leading up to the opening of the early signing period, Syracuse received a flurry of commitments as it also tried to hold on to its two top-rated recruits.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall Laval Rocket, 6-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 6-3, tonight at Place Bell. The loss snaps the Crunch’s four-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-10-2-2 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Rocket is now knotted at 1-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere

This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

