Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
How do Judah Mintz’s stats compare with other Syracuse freshman point guards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Comparing current Syracuse players to past Orange greats can be a fun exercise, but sometimes those comparisons fall short. In those instances, it’s fun to look at the raw numbers. I did a little of both in order to answer the first question in this...
Cicero-North Syracuse sits in second at Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Wrestling Tournament
Wrestlers went to toe-to-toe in the annual Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego on Wednesday. Section VI’s Niagara-Wheatfield currently leads the team standings with 111.5 points. Cicero-North Syracuse is second with 110 points, while Camden is third with 107. Section V’s Webster Thomas is fourth with 96 and host Fulton currently sits in fifth with 91.
Boys basketball roundup: Watertown knocks off ESM in overtime of Spartans’ tournament (35 photos)
Jack Adams’ 18 points anchored Watertown to a 55-47 overtime victory over East Syracuse Minoa on Wednesday in second day of the Spartans’ holiday tournament. “It was a fun back-and-forth game,” Watertown coach Ed Adams said.
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx (TV: ESPN). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, managing producer for sports.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Mexico girls basketball fends off Phoenix for Chittenango Holiday Tourney crown (55 photos)
Oswego County squads Phoenix and Mexico were pitted against each other in Chittenango’s girls basketball holiday tournament championship game on Wednesday. The Tigers and Firebirds went back-and-forth for a majority of the contest, but it was Mexico who came away with the 43-41 win to be crowned tournament champions.
Reliving 2003: Syracuse basketball shoots the lights out in a 109-79 victory vs. Albany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. NO CONTEST AT DOME.
Syracuse makes 1st bowl appearance since 2018 facing Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football plays Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium. It’s the first bowl appearance for the Orange since 2018, the year Dino Babers’ squad finished the regular season 9-3 and beat West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl.
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Girls basketball roundup: Phoenix tops Jordan-Elbridge in Chittenango Holiday Tournament
Sara Ruetsch scored 15 points to aid Phoenix to a 40-30 victory over Jordan-Elbridge in the opening round of Chittenango’s Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. The Firebirds (5-2) will move on to the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they will take on Mexico. The Tigers beat the host Bears, 37-25, in Tuesday’s other opening round contest. Chittenango will meet J-E in the consolation game at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jack Stonehouse, LaNorris Sellers
Every signing period in college football has its fair share of trials and tribulations, and it was no different for Syracuse this year. In the week leading up to the opening of the early signing period, Syracuse received a flurry of commitments as it also tried to hold on to its two top-rated recruits.
Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff becomes school’s all-time leading scorer, passes ‘her idol’
Not a single basketball player has scored more points for Bishop Ludden than Amarah Streiff. The all-state forward reached 1,815 points during a girls basketball game against Section II’s Shenendehowa on Wednesday. She passed Danielle Rauch, who finished her career in 2018 with 1,811 career points.
7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
Syracuse Crunch fall Laval Rocket, 6-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 6-3, tonight at Place Bell. The loss snaps the Crunch’s four-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-10-2-2 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Rocket is now knotted at 1-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Snow golf tourney returns to Fayetteville Jan. 22
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The second annual CNY Snolf Tournament is putting the “fun” in fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 22. The wintertime event is once again taking place at Lyndon […]
Mikel Jones’ powerful leadership: SU captain spoke up when his grandfather needed his leg amputated
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last summer, Mikel Jones made a phone call that would ensure his grandfather was around to see him play his final game in Syracuse. Jones’ grandfather was facing medical issues and needed to have his leg amputated.
Pinstripe Bowl: How to watch Syracuse vs. Minnesota, time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange face down the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling...
High school roundup: Baldwinsville boys hockey edges Whitesboro, continues hot start to season
Baldwinsville boys hockey coach Mark Lloyd’s team faced several question marks after losing many of his players to graduation and junior hockey heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bees, however, have answered a lot of those questions with their five-game winning streak, which includes Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over...
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0