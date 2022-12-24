ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage

By Targeted News Service
 4 days ago
InsuranceNewsNet

Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry

WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings measure labeled...
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Massive red flag could spell disaster for Americans' pension plans

U.S. government pension funds currently have the lowest cash holdings since the 2008 financial crisis, and corporate pensions' cash holdings are barely above the 13-year low they hit in 2021, which could spell disaster in the event of a financial crisis. Over the past 15 years, public pensions had 2.45%...
InsuranceNewsNet

11.5 million Americans sign up for health insurance in 45 days

India , Dec. 28 -- The Biden Administration has announced that Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. enrollment continues to outpace previous years, with nearly 11.5 million people selecting a health plan nationwide in a 45-day period beginning. November 1. . This is about 1.8 million more Americans signing up for...
InsuranceNewsNet

International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'

WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Northwestern Mutual: Can People With Diabetes Get Life Insurance?

MILWAUKEE , Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Mutual: People with diabetes looking for life insurance coverage may wonder what the options look like. In general, people with diabetes can get a life insurance policy if their condition is well-controlled. However, they may end up paying higher rates than someone without diabetes. Factors like gender, age, the age they were when diagnosed, and the existence of any diabetes-related complications can all affect coverage.
InsuranceNewsNet

Social Security supports rural communities

JG-TC (Mattoon-Charleston, IL) Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees who worked hard their whole lives, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.
InsuranceNewsNet

Banner sales a theme in year’s top 10 annuity articles

This has been very, very good year for annuities. The bear market for stocks and rising interest rates provided a perfect combination for a winning 2022 for the products, mostly fixed-rate deferred, indexed and registered index-linked annuities. Not so much for variable annuities, which slumped with the markets. That was...
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Coalition Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for trigger based synchronized updates in a distributed records environment (USPTO 11522677): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11522677, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Diverse types of computing systems (e.g. servers) and networks are maintained by different entities (or parties) for data storage and communication between various data storage hardware. For example, a first entity may maintain a single database; a second entity may maintain multiple databases; or the first and second entities may share a common database. One or more servers may push updates to various database records within the databases such that all the databases remain up to date. A system of real time updates is crucial to the databases and servers implementing real time transaction processing or any other type of secured process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

NYU: Health Care Is Increasingly Unaffordable for People with Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance – Especially Women

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) adults with insurance through their employers report growing difficulty paying for needed health care services, especially dental and mental health care. * * *. Health care is growing less affordable for. U.S. adults--particularly women--with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the.
InsuranceNewsNet

See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why

One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
InsuranceNewsNet

Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?

MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

