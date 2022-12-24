American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage

Read full article on original website
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings measure labeled...
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
Secure 2.0: How the new spending bill could affect your retirement
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement...
Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees act included in year-end federal budget
Culpeper Star-Exponent (VA) The Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act has been included in the end-of-year federal government funding bill. for 15 projects sponsored by Rep. , D-7th, in each of the counties she represents, according to a release from the congresswoman's office. Named for a retired police officer living...
Massive red flag could spell disaster for Americans' pension plans
U.S. government pension funds currently have the lowest cash holdings since the 2008 financial crisis, and corporate pensions' cash holdings are barely above the 13-year low they hit in 2021, which could spell disaster in the event of a financial crisis. Over the past 15 years, public pensions had 2.45%...
11.5 million Americans sign up for health insurance in 45 days
India , Dec. 28 -- The Biden Administration has announced that Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. enrollment continues to outpace previous years, with nearly 11.5 million people selecting a health plan nationwide in a 45-day period beginning. November 1. . This is about 1.8 million more Americans signing up for...
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Northwestern Mutual: Can People With Diabetes Get Life Insurance?
MILWAUKEE , Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Mutual: People with diabetes looking for life insurance coverage may wonder what the options look like. In general, people with diabetes can get a life insurance policy if their condition is well-controlled. However, they may end up paying higher rates than someone without diabetes. Factors like gender, age, the age they were when diagnosed, and the existence of any diabetes-related complications can all affect coverage.
Social Security supports rural communities
JG-TC (Mattoon-Charleston, IL) Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees who worked hard their whole lives, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.
PetPartners Expands Pet Insurance Offering to Thousands of Employers Through Selerix
PetPartners Inc. has teamed up with Selerix to offer its true group pet insurance benefit on their industry-leading benefits administration platform. Selerix is trusted by employers and brokers to facilitate benefits administration and enrollment for core and voluntary insurance products. This relationship makes. PetPartners. offering accessible to an additional 11...
NHIA Act Strategic to Changing Health Insurance Landscape in Nigeria – Expert
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said that the implementation of the NHIA Act 2022 signed into Law by President. was strategic to changing the health insurance landscape in. Nigeria. . The Deputy General Manager and Coordinator,. Lagos State Office of NHIA. , Mrs. Aisha Haruna Abubakar. , who...
Banner sales a theme in year’s top 10 annuity articles
This has been very, very good year for annuities. The bear market for stocks and rising interest rates provided a perfect combination for a winning 2022 for the products, mostly fixed-rate deferred, indexed and registered index-linked annuities. Not so much for variable annuities, which slumped with the markets. That was...
The Modern Medicare Agency Works Together to Create an Insurance Strategy
The Modern Medicare Agency devises a foolproof method for insurers to understand and fully utilize their health benefits and make the right decision. I highly recommend this company when applying for Medicare and all policies associated with Medicare, such as pharmacy plans and supplemental plans and any other insurance needs"
Insurance Coalition Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for trigger based synchronized updates in a distributed records environment (USPTO 11522677): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11522677, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Diverse types of computing systems (e.g. servers) and networks are maintained by different entities (or parties) for data storage and communication between various data storage hardware. For example, a first entity may maintain a single database; a second entity may maintain multiple databases; or the first and second entities may share a common database. One or more servers may push updates to various database records within the databases such that all the databases remain up to date. A system of real time updates is crucial to the databases and servers implementing real time transaction processing or any other type of secured process.
NYU: Health Care Is Increasingly Unaffordable for People with Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance – Especially Women
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) adults with insurance through their employers report growing difficulty paying for needed health care services, especially dental and mental health care. * * *. Health care is growing less affordable for. U.S. adults--particularly women--with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the.
President Biden Issues Statement on Record 2022 HealthCare.Gov Enrollment
I promised to lower costs for families and ensure that all Americans have access to quality affordable health care. In recent days, we received further proof that our efforts are delivering record results and bringing families the peace of mind that comes with health insurance. From. November 1st to December...
Federal omnibus bill sets end date for continuous Medicaid coverage
Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who had continuous health insurance coverage under Medicaid will begin to lose their benefits this spring under an omnibus spending bill passed by the. Senate. Thursday. During the pandemic, anyone who qualified for Medicaid at any point would keep their coverage, even...
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
