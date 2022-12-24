U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Gage, John (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11520911 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “As computer systems become ubiquitous in both the home and industry, the ability for any one individual to access applications and data has increased dramatically. While such ease of access has streamlined many tasks such as paying bills, ordering supplies, and searching for information, it entails a the risk of providing the wrong data or functionality to the wrong person, which can be fatal to an organization. Instances of data breaches at many consumer-product companies and the need to comply with certain statutory measures (e.g., Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Child Online Protection Act (COPA), Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), etc.) have forced many companies and institutions to implement much stricter system access policies. Healthcare regulations, for example, mandate that “protected health information” (PHI) be accessible only by an authorized caregiver. Proper user authentication is required to access and alter PHI; this not only ensures patient privacy and safety, but also permits changes made to patient records to be audited later. Access restrictions are generally implemented, following user log-in to the system, by controlling access to applications with access to PHI.

