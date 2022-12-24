U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects

Read full article on original website
Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees act included in year-end federal budget
Culpeper Star-Exponent (VA) The Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act has been included in the end-of-year federal government funding bill. for 15 projects sponsored by Rep. , D-7th, in each of the counties she represents, according to a release from the congresswoman's office. Named for a retired police officer living...
Bice lazily votes to shut down the U.S. gov and destabilize Europe
Oklahoma's Congresswoman Stephanie Bice "is clearly against ... transparency in government," argues George Lang in this opinion column. The post Bice lazily votes to shut down the U.S. gov and destabilize Europe appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
Greenlining Institute Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings measure labeled...
New Florida laws in 2023 include toll credits, property insurance, school books, more [Miami Herald]
Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year's regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
Federal omnibus bill sets end date for continuous Medicaid coverage
Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who had continuous health insurance coverage under Medicaid will begin to lose their benefits this spring under an omnibus spending bill passed by the. Senate. Thursday. During the pandemic, anyone who qualified for Medicaid at any point would keep their coverage, even...
States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Now many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the. Federal Reserve. fights inflation...
Houston leaders weigh in on the future of Title 42 as many migrants remain in limbo
Speaking with ABC13, El Paso's County Commissioner, David Stout, described the current status of migrants crossing the Texas border in search of asylum.
Hospital Pricing Transparency Webinar Scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023
Title: Hospital Pricing Transparency: Understanding and Using the Data. have been required to post previously confidential data on the true prices that they charge to insurers and payers. This pricing data is particularly important for self-pay patients because they do not benefit from insurer negotiated prices and, as a result, are more financially vulnerable than patients relying on insurance.
Justice Department investigating local prosecutors over 'significant failures' in mortgage fraud case
Dec. 28—The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an internal investigation into the actions of federal prosecutors in. has begun a "preliminary inquiry" to review "issues of potential professional misconduct" that were identified by. U.S. District Court. Judge. during pre-trial proceedings over several years. The U.S. Attorney's Office. revealed...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates the Altaris Buyout of Trean Insurance Group – TIG
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (“Trean”) (NASDAQ: TIG) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with affiliates of. Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. (“Altaris”) for inadequate consideration....
2022 brought Oregon less wildfire, more drought and major clean energy investments
Herald and News (Klamath Falls, OR) For Oregon and the nation, 2022 was a historic year for legislation and funding to combat climate change. toward efforts to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, largely through tax incentives, rebates and grants for renewable energy projects from the corporate to household level.
Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker
State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is not the first politician to look to Arkansas as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians. “No, I don’t believe in it,” Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent legislative hearing on the financial crisis facing Mississippi hospitals and their possible closure….
California WildfiresVast majority of rural land in ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk status
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) The climate crisis is among the key factors in a new assessment that shows more than 85% of California’s rural and unincorporated land is now in “high” or “very high” severity zones for wildfire danger, the state’s. Department of Forestry...
Health care reform up in flames. Anyone care?
St. Albans Messenger (VT) In 2011, Gov. signed into law Act 48, which set into place 14 principles in. march to reform its health care system. The principles were basic and oriented around the established needs to provide high quality care, at affordable prices, to all Vermonters. One of the...
Fires, hurricanes and polar apocalypses: is the US still unprepared for its disasters?
Temperatures dropped to 15 degrees below zero and the wind swept like a knife through empty streets, but New York City was spared the brunt of the "snowstorm of the century," in the words of Governor Kathy Hochul. Meanwhile, up to a quarter of all scheduled flights in the United States were canceled between Thursday and the weekend, grounding tens of thousands of…
