Maine State

Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

10 Essential Items You Need to Survive a Maine Winter

A quick survey showed that yes, there are items that we definitely need - especially THIS winter. Get ready for snow, more snow, and even more snow. But what are some things you need to survive a Maine winter? Do you have all these things? Need to go out and get some of them?
Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire

There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Well guess what: some of us our busy. Many of us are tired. And if there’s raw cookie dough in the area, chances are we’re just gonna mow it down as-is rather than try to bake something on Christmas freakin’ Eve.
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School

If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
Here Are 30 Mountains in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike

I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
1, 3, or 4-Day Dog Sledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure

I've gone dog sledding before, and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dog sledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
Your Roadside Mailbox Could Be In Violation of Maine Law

Roadside mailboxes are as common in Maine as pine trees. I grew up on a street where our home and all the others on our street, had mailboxes at our doors, and as a young kid, I just thought that's the way it was done. Since then, every house I've lived in has had a roadside mailbox, making it easy for postal workers to pull up and drop off the mail without having to get out of the truck.
