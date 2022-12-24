What happened to the Orcs after The Lord of the Rings was how Dan Abnett and Richard Elson pitched Feral & Foe – ending up with a great comedy fantasy tale. It’s sword and sorcery done with tongue firmly in cheek, following the misadventures of the Necromancer Bode and the Warrior Wrath and takes place a long five years since the ‘Last-of-All-War’, where the good guys (the Monarchy) beat the forces of evil (The Malign Lord) and all those evil minions have had to figure out just what the hell they’re doing with themselves.

2 DAYS AGO