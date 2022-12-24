Read full article on original website
Goat-Faced Killer: Previewing ‘Plush’ #2
“Still in his overly ripe fursuit, Devin can only watch from his jail cell as two very disparate groups fight over him-the jealous deputy and his friends, intent on staging his death, and a group of psychotic, cannibalistic furries that wish to invite him over for dinner.”. Plush #2 is...
Pillow Talk: Previewing ‘Lovesick’ #3
Domino is finally ready to perform her infamous live Redroom to her adoring fans. But as her self-doubt and hallucinations grow stronger, an even bigger threat closes in on her. Lovesick #3 is out now from Image Comics.
Ben Versus Peter In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #16 Preview
“Spider-Man VS. Chasm!! After the battle with Venom last issue, it’s time for the main event… That’s right, it’s Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly, no-holds-barred in the craziest battle you’ve ever seen! Chasm secures his place in Spidey’s rogues’ gallery…as the one who finally vanquishes Peter Parker?!”
Ben Reilly Gets Into Eddie’s Head In ‘Venom’ #14 Preview
“Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear! Secrets Revealed! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock’s fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan’s entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!”
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #3 Preview
“The Demon Bear keeps roaring through Spider-Man’s life and southern California – and just when Spidey had finished building his base tan too! With no other option, Spider-Man takes the fight to Demon Bear’s home turf, but in the process, will leave himself and the Spider-Verse forever altered! Spidey finally lives up to the title of this series! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya!”
Previewing ‘Carnage’ #8 BY Ram V And Rogê Antônio
“The Carnage symbiote traveled to Asgardian Hel with a very specific mission on its mind: reaching Malekith the Accursed! BUT TO WHAT END? What could the symbiote be trying to get out of the fallen lord of the Dark Elves? And what hell will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe in this issue once it succeeds?!”
Preview: Chaos Builds To A Demonic Confrontation In ‘Damn Them All’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Damn Them All #3, the next issue of their new original horror series out Wednesday from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. Ellie, Dora, and Carlin are shocked to find what Theo, a wealthy member of...
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Artists Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Bring On The Bad Gwens In Peach Momoko’s ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’ Designs
One of the most interesting parts of the upcoming Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones is the hero’s evil clone designs. They come from popular artist Peach Momoko and Marvel and revealed her design sheets. In the recent Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 teamed with other multiversal heroic versions of herself....
Fun At The Fair – ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #3 Preview
STRANGE ACADEMY VS. GASLAMP! The fallout of this battle is unlike any you’ve seen before!. Strange Academy: Finals #3 is out Wednesday 28th December from Marvel.
Cyclops And Havok Prisoners Of Madelyne Pryor – Previewing ‘Dark Web: X-Men’ #2
“REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO BAD! Some reunions—like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons—are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn’t enough to save things.”
The Frightening Finale Of ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #12 Previewed
“The cataclysmic final issue of the bestselling series will end with a bang and a whimper! Green Arrow will lead humanity’s final charge from the blood mines of Smallville. Supergirl’s mission to get off-world comes to an explosive end. And it’s Batgirl versus Nightwing for the fate of the entire planet—the stakes couldn’t be higher as the future of humankind is on the line!”
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s New ‘X-Men’ Releases
“LOGAN LEADS THE HUNT FOR OGUN! The X-Treme X-Men have reunited to aid their comrade KITTY PRYDE, but as WOLVERINE leads the hunt for their mutual enemy OGUN, RACHEL uncovers a dark secret! And what does PURITY hope to gain in the chaos of the mutants’ battle? Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca take X-TREME to the next level in this issue!”
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On December 28, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Batman Searches The Sewers Of Gotham For Killer Croc In ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #4 Preview
“It’s a chase through the sewers of Gotham as Batman races to catch Killer Croc, still delusional, and the mighty sword of King Scimitar! Can the Dark Knight retrieve the fabled blade, or will Croc make his escape into the city’s underworld? Meanwhile, Robin is interrogated by the villainous Penguin!”
In Search Of A Missing Moment In Time: Previewing ‘Timeless’ #1
Artists: Greg Land, Patch Zircher, Salvador Larroca. “The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe’s future!”
Comicon’s 5 Best Single Issues Of 2022
Preview: ‘Feral & Foe’ Book 1 – A Little Comedy, A Little Fantasy, A Load Of Fun
What happened to the Orcs after The Lord of the Rings was how Dan Abnett and Richard Elson pitched Feral & Foe – ending up with a great comedy fantasy tale. It’s sword and sorcery done with tongue firmly in cheek, following the misadventures of the Necromancer Bode and the Warrior Wrath and takes place a long five years since the ‘Last-of-All-War’, where the good guys (the Monarchy) beat the forces of evil (The Malign Lord) and all those evil minions have had to figure out just what the hell they’re doing with themselves.
Is Jen The Perfect Hulk? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #9
It’s time for the final showdown with our new villains. Can Jen and Jack make it through alive?. She-Hulk #9 is out Wednesday 28th December from Marvel.
It Could Have Been Different: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #12
‘Black Panther’ moves ever closer to the series endgame, taking its title character even lower while preparing to potentially at least partially dig him out of the hole that he dug for himself. So far this run is an intriguing one that has the potential to leave the character in a far different place than where he’s been, depending on how it sticks the forthcoming landing.
