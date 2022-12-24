Calif. U.S. Attorney: Jury Convicts Fremont Man of Insider Trading Scheme That Generated $7M in Illicit Profits

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Justice Department investigating local prosecutors over 'significant failures' in mortgage fraud case
Dec. 28—The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an internal investigation into the actions of federal prosecutors in. has begun a "preliminary inquiry" to review "issues of potential professional misconduct" that were identified by. U.S. District Court. Judge. during pre-trial proceedings over several years. The U.S. Attorney's Office. revealed...
5 years in prison for a builder accused of three frauds
The complaint of an affected person and the subsequent investigation of the Special Prosecutor's Unit for Economic Crimes of the Public Prosecutor's Office exposed three acts of swindling involving the owner of a construction company. Receive the free newsletter of La Capital Email*. Everything came to light when Alejandro E. got tired of the unfulfilled…
Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried's Girlfriend, Admits They Conspired To Defraud FTX Customers
According to court documents filed on Friday, Caroline Ellison, a longtime confidante of FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that she and Bankman-Fried conspired to defraud the exchange’s investors, lenders, and consumers. In a report by Reuters, Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in clandestine loans from the crypto billionaire’s…
Ripple CTO fights Craig Wright over fraud allegations
On December 24, a heated war of words began between Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright. The initially innocuous discussion about the institutional acceptance of Bitcoin turned into a heated debate about the legitimacy of XRP with savage insults. The cause of the altercation was a tweet by Wright in which he claimed that “Bitcoin can never…
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for trigger based synchronized updates in a distributed records environment (USPTO 11522677): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11522677, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Diverse types of computing systems (e.g. servers) and networks are maintained by different entities (or parties) for data storage and communication between various data storage hardware. For example, a first entity may maintain a single database; a second entity may maintain multiple databases; or the first and second entities may share a common database. One or more servers may push updates to various database records within the databases such that all the databases remain up to date. A system of real time updates is crucial to the databases and servers implementing real time transaction processing or any other type of secured process.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Method And System For Verifying Settlement Demands For Subrogation Claims Using A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220392004): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Patent Issued for Valence profiling of virtual interactive objects (USPTO 11521719): Verily Life Sciences LLC
-- Verily Life Sciences LLC ( Mountain View, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11521719, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Contemporary research has begun exploring how media content affects the emotional health state. Such research has considered emotion as a predictor of media selection, an outcome of media exposure, a mediator of other psychological/behavioral outcomes resulting from media exposure, etc.
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Federal Reserve's credibility tested
The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
Greenlining Institute Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Patent Issued for Differential evolution algorithm to allocate resources (USPTO 11521267): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Caputo, Edward C. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11521267, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
California’s top insurance regulator faces new accusation of favoring insurers over ratepayers
San Diego Union-Tribune (CA) In the weeks and months following his 2018 election as the top insurance regulator in California, Ricardo Lara began meeting with and accepting political contributions from the very companies he had just been elected to oversee. Lara returned much of the campaign money and issued a...
Texas couple ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for defrauding elderly Yakutat woman
Dec. 27—A former Alaska school superintendent recently elected as treasurer of her home county in. has been ordered to pay what officials here say is the largest judgment awarded in an. Alaska. elder abuse case. A. Juneau Superior Court. judge in mid-November directed. and her husband. to pay nearly.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0