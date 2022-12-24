ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Top Stories of 2022 Countdown: No. 6 –– Nation again watches Georgia elections

By Chart Riggall, Jake Busch, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
In this Nov. 7 file photo, Gov. Brian Kemp greets supporters after a GOP rally in Kennesaw. Chart Riggall

Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 6.

Two of Georgia’s most prominent statewide officials won their bids for reelection in 2022, though one had to wait a month longer for his victory.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams by nearly eight percentage points on Nov. 8, in a 2018 gubernatorial race rematch.

Four weeks later, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock staved off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, in a Dec. 6 runoff. The runoff was held because neither candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the Nov. 8 election.

While both Kemp and Walker lost Cobb County in November, the governor performed significantly better. Kemp lost Cobb by just five points, while Walker lost Cobb by 16 points.

Kemp also improved on his 2018 performance in Cobb by nearly three points.

Warnock was up for reelection in 2022 after two years in the Senate. It was the second runoff he had to win in as many years, after defeating Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election runoff.

Warnock was the only statewide Democratic candidate who won in 2022, the lone bright spot in a disappointing election season for Georgia Democrats, who were faced with a popular incumbent governor.

Kemp’s win in the general election came after he won the GOP primary by a landslide in May, defeating Trump-backed challenger David Perdue. Other Republican incumbents fared similarly well in the primary and were reelected in November, such as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Democrats still hold Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, with Warnock now set to complete his first full term in office and Sen. Jon Ossoff two years into his six-year term.

Meanwhile, Kemp will remain in office for four more years.

Comments / 3

