Ranking of World's 'Best Cuisines' Divides Internet as U.S. Beats France
Food website TasteAtlas highlighted the "best rated" American dishes, including wild Alaska salmon and the Texas brisket sandwich.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
One of the world's most congested cities just opened its first metro line
Bangladesh on Wednesday launched its first metro rail service in the capital Dhaka, with officials and commuters hopeful it will help ease traffic in one of the world's most densely populated and congested cities.
CNBC
Top 10 most popular beach destinations in the world, according to TikTok
If you're planning a vacation, you might want to consider starting your search on TikTok. The social app has become one of the first places people turn to for restaurant reviews and travel destinations — including some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. A recent study by...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police.
This year, I only needed to open my window in Brazil to witness the climate crisis
I have covered the Amazon as a journalist for almost 25 years. It started in 1998, with a trip along the Trans-Amazonian Highway. In 2017, I moved to the city of Altamira in Pará, northern Brazil; it is the centre of the deforestation, forest fires and social devastation caused by the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam. I moved here because I no longer wanted to be just a “special correspondent to the Amazon”, but so I could describe what was happening to the largest tropical forest on the planet from the inside. Despite this long experience, 2022 was the first year in which I watched the forest burn from the window of my home. I didn’t need to go to the fire, as journalists normally do. The fire had come to me.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
At least 10 killed in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino-hotel fire
At least ten people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a fire at a hotel casino in Cambodia.Authorities said that the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet started around midnight on Wednesday and continued till Thursday morning.At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured, some critically, said major general Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, to the Associated Press.Authorities said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.At least 10 people have been killed in a fire that ripped through a hotel...
Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago
MOSCOW — (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus. It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
The planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022.
traveltomorrow.com
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
Japanese Traditional Crafts TokyoStore Special Sale!
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- StyleLife Co., Ltd. which manages TokyoStore, a Japanese traditional crafts retailer, will hold a 15% off sale on all products from December 28, 2022, to January 8, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005024/en/ Japanese traditional craft products retailer, TokyoStore, will hold a special sale from December 28, 2022 to January 8, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Covid and chaos: 22 ways flying had a bumpy ride in 2022
It's been another tough year for aviation, as the world returned to flying after the Covid-19 pandemic, only for the industry to be beset by chaos and cancellations. Here are the highs and lows of what's been a bumpy ride.
thetravelpockets.com
A Tour of a Japanese Supermarket - Beisia
This post contains affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you if you click on one of the product links, we may earn a commission. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. We make our way to Japan as often as we can (at least once...
US to require travelers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight
The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing's rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases.
CNN
