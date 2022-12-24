This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Let's be honest. We all overdo it at Christmas. We cook so much that there's no way our friends and family could possibly eat everything in one sitting, leaving plenty of leftovers to enjoy during the days that follow. Hey, you worked hard on that holiday meal, so why not enjoy it until the last bite, right? Before you dig into those leftovers, though, know this: Microwaves kind of suck.

2 DAYS AGO