Read full article on original website
Related
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.
EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America
Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their...
Comments / 0