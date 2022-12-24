Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Giving Christmas Trees a Second Life by Recycling
ZANESVILLE, oh – Now that Christmas is over and people are preparing for the new year, many are taking down their festive adornments and Christmas trees. Instead of throwing away your live Christmas tree this year, give your Christmas tree a second life to help the environment. You can...
WHIZ
Blood Drive at Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, OH- A construction worker injured while on Interstate 70 on November 30th is recovering from surgery. His wife said her husband needed over 30 units of blood following the accident. In his honor and to promote blood donations the city of Zanesville sponsored a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. Mayor Don Mason himself rolled up his sleeve to donate as a way to pay tribute and said that he was inspired to donate blood because he wanted to pay back the construction worker who was in pain while the community was enjoying the parade..
WHIZ
United Way of MPM Maintains Local 2-1-1 Service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties provides a wide array of services that benefit many area residents, including a telephone number that directs people in need to the appropriate local agencies. United Way of MPM Community Impact Coordinator Katie Grubbs discussed their 2-1-1...
WHIZ
ZPD K-9 Program Receives Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department has had a K-9 program that assists the officers and serves as an ambassador to the community for nearly 20 years. Tuesday, a longtime, downtown business recognized the significance of the program and donated $15,000. Nestle Purina Zanesville Factory Manager Trevor Morgan...
WHIZ
Blood Drive Wednesday
The City of Zanesville wants you to give the gift of life on Tuesday. They have a goal of collecting 60 units of blood at a city-wide blood drive. Commercial Redevelopment Director Stephanie Winland said that already 59 of the 61 spots for the drive are full. The blood drive...
WHIZ
Mary Ellen Madison
Mary Ellen Madison, 70, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born November 24, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona. “A mother like you is rare, one that is so generous, compassionate and kind. A mother like you is what everyone needs but is sometimes hard to find. Nothing can replace a mother like you, now that you’re in heaven, God is lucky to have you too.”
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn family of 6 killed in house fire
It was a horrific tragedy as a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
wtuz.com
Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Gabby
ZANESVILLE, OH- The new year is approaching and you could start it off by adding a new member to your family. This week’s Dog of the Week doesn’t know a stranger and would love to spend time getting you into shape, by getting you outdoors. Gabby is a 5-year-old terrier mix. She’s spayed and rides well in the car. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Gabby and what she likes to do for fun.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Pickaway Fire Department Battle Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
PICKAWAY – Three trailers were damaged by an out-of-control fire on Christmas eve over the weekend. Around 10 pm on December 24, 2022, a 911 call came in of a structure fire with flames showing located at the 10100 block of US-62 (Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park). When firefighters arrived they found one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the single trailer, but flames and head did damage both trailers to the left and right.
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
WHIZ
Valerie G. Davies
Valerie Davies, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 13, 1941, in Lancaster, England, daughter of the late Harry Billings and Ada (Hall) Billings. Valerie was a Christian by faith. She worked as a Caregiver for the elderly most of her life. She took interest in History and Arts. She loved St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided for many years. Valerie was an avid animal lover, she was known for always donating to various animal charities.
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Statehouse floods
Video courtesy of Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) Video courtesy of Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) Overnight Weather Forecast 12-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VpvH5v. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FVrEZ3. Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard. Central Ohioans with ties to...
WHIZ
William “Bill” Lee Brown
William Lee Brown, known affectionately as “Wimla” or “Bill” by his loved ones, 77, of Nashport, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Bill was born April 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Edgar and Dolly Brown, Sr. In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marquetta Brown; five brothers, Junior, Edgar, Jr., Joe, Everett and Leroy; and nine sisters, Violet Scott, Maxine Neal, Pauline Scott, Phyllis Bertrum, Mabel Hobbs, Marie Judy, Marie Brown, Sarah Brown and Myrtle Leatherwood.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Comments / 0