Gloversville, NY

Arctic winds cause power outages across the Capital District

By Tamara Starr
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHwyZ_0jtWkHxs00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As temperatures continue to drop in our region, the artic wind gusts have caused dangerous conditions. On Saturday morning, many areas were experiencing icy roads and power outages. National Grid also reports that over 1,000 homes woke up without power across the capital district, hoping to have everything restored by Saturday afternoon.

In Gloversville, the James A. Brennan Humane Society suffered a devastating blow when a large tree crashed on one of their buildings. Then in troy, there were also downed trees that caused damage and even more power outages.

It is heavily advised to stay indoors and off the roads if possible due to the arctic wind and temperatures. The utility company also wants to remind folks to avoid downed wires and to report any downed wires or power outages.

Related
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
Start the new year with Lake George’s Polar Plunge

The village of Lake George has its eyes on the water, waiting to see how complete a freeze it gets. Several days and nights of below-freezing temperatures are set to give way to warmth, meaning that you could still splish and splash your way into some very cold water if you wanted.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY
Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
ALBANY, NY
