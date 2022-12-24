Arctic winds cause power outages across the Capital District

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As temperatures continue to drop in our region, the artic wind gusts have caused dangerous conditions. On Saturday morning, many areas were experiencing icy roads and power outages. National Grid also reports that over 1,000 homes woke up without power across the capital district, hoping to have everything restored by Saturday afternoon.

In Gloversville, the James A. Brennan Humane Society suffered a devastating blow when a large tree crashed on one of their buildings. Then in troy, there were also downed trees that caused damage and even more power outages.

It is heavily advised to stay indoors and off the roads if possible due to the arctic wind and temperatures. The utility company also wants to remind folks to avoid downed wires and to report any downed wires or power outages.

