ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years after Christmas Eve ambush

By Adam Chodak
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6CUG_0jtWkG5900

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s dark. It’s cold. It’s 5:30 am on Christmas Eve. And a call comes in.

There’s a fire on Lake Road in Webster.

Who’s up, who’s trained and who’s willing to answer that call?

On this day 10 years ago it was Michael Chiapperini, Tomasz Kaczowka, Joe Hofstetter and Ted Scardino.

Chiapperini and Kaczowka would not return from that call.

Saturday morning, before the sun rose, the fire trucks rolled out of Station 1 of the West Webster Fire Department so people could come in, gather and remember.

“When the alarm was sounded, when the pager was activated, they responded and placed their lives on the line,” West Webster Chaplain W. Hugh Knight told the crowd.

It was a short, somber ceremony focused on remembering the firefighters more than that day.

“Thank you for the memories of these men and the memories that they gave us,” Knight said.

The memory of that day, though, for many in this department, is impossible to forget.

The day a man set that fire, lay in wait and when those firefighters arrived took aim and fired.

“I’m not convinced everybody is through this, to be perfectly honest with you, but we’ll keep going,” said Al Sienkiewicz, a West Webster firefighter.

All four men were shot that day.

Chiapperini and Kakzowka died there on Lake Road.

They died not just because they answered that call, but because on that dark, cold, holiday morning they answered that call before anyone else.

Their dedication and sacrifice are now honored at Station 1 through a new remembrance room – built to remind and to teach.

“We have new members who weren’t there and they don’t truly understand everything that went on that day, that week, that month,” Sienkiewicz said.

But those new members, like those around them and before them, are ready, at any hour, to answer that call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Kucko’s Camera: Ice at Grimes Glen

Today, John Kucko takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples, N.Y. to capture the ice before it melts — as well as receives happy birthday wishes from Eric & Natalie with a throwback "Kucko's Camera"
NAPLES, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Brighton gathered to mark the last night of Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marked the final night of Hanukkah as Brighton residents gathered for the lighting of the LED menorah. Rabbi Nechemia Vogel of Brighton said that the biggest thing to take away from the Hanukkah tradition is that there is always a need to spread more light in the world. “There’s a […]
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy