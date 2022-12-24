ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

All 6 of the 'Home Alone' movies, ranked

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNNTP_0jtWjuue00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HG05A_0jtWjuue00
"Home Alone."

20th Century Fox

  • "Home Alone" is a beloved holiday comedy.
  • We ranked all of the movies in the franchise from worst to best.
  • Every single "Home Alone" is currently available on Disney+.

Note: Numerous titles drop off Disney+ monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

6. "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House" (2002)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMjfR_0jtWjuue00
Mike Weinberg in "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House."

Fox

Marking the first made-for-TV movie in the franchise, this catastrophe made by the director of "Teen Wolf" uses many of the characters from the first two movies, but there's a major problem: everyone's been recast.

That's right, there's a Kevin McCallister but it's not Macaulay Culkin in the role (instead it's child actor Mike Weinberg). There's burglar Marv, but it's not Daniel Stern ("3rd Rock from the Sun" star French Stewart is in the role). They even recast Buzz!

And if all that wasn't enough of a shock, the premise delivers a major jolt. Kevin's parents, Peter and Kate (you guessed it, the movie didn't get John Heard or Catherine O'Hara to return), are now separated so the movie revolves around Kevin going to his dad's girlfriend's mansion for Christmas.

It's there where Marv and his wife (played by Missi Pyle) fall into all of Kevin's creative traps.

5. "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist" (2012)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWjPa_0jtWjuue00
(L-R) Christian Martyn and Malcolm McDowell in "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist."

Fox

This edition of the franchise was made for ABC Family (now known as Freeform), and its made-for-TV cheesiness is apparent.

But at least this one doesn't try to bring back the original characters.

Here, we follow 10-year-old Finn Baxter (Christian Martyn) and his family as they move into a creepy old house just before the holidays.

As his parents go to a holiday party one evening (with legend Ed Asner as the host), Finn and his older sister are left home alone and suddenly find themselves up against three thieves (Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar, and Eddie Steeples) who are looking to steal a very expensive painting that's inside the house.

If the lame acting and story weren't bad enough, even the traps set for the villains are pathetic.

4. "Home Sweet Home Alone" (2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXjfw_0jtWjuue00
Archie Yates in "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Disney+

The latest movie in the franchise was made specifically for Disney+, and though it has a bigger budget and bigger stars than the previous two listed, it's still mediocre.

In this one, a boy named Max (played by "Jojo Rabbit" breakout star Archie Yates) is left home alone after he's accidentally left behind while his family flies off to Japan for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Pam (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper), a couple hard on their luck, discover that Max is in possession of a rare doll that could give them the money they need to get back on their feet if they sold it.

Max believes the two are trying to kidnap him and puts traps around his house and silliness ensues. Unlike most of the movies in the franchise, there aren't really any villains in this one and it leads to a heartwarming end.

Despite the story itself being lame, there are some impressive traps and physical comedy.

3. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLEBd_0jtWjuue00
(L-R) Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Fox

The biggest issue (and it's a really big one) about the first sequel in the franchise is that it's a carbon copy of the original.

You wouldn't think that's possible as Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is not home alone but instead alone in New York City. But all the best gags from the first movie are done here again, just more amplified: the black-and-white movie "Angeles with Even Filthier Souls;" instead of Kevin's mom it's the whole family returning to get Kevin; even Harry (Joe Pesci) gets blow-torched in the head again.

The lack of originality is what forces us to drop this down a peg.

2. "Home Alone 3" (1997)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7Rxn_0jtWjuue00
Alex D. Linz in "Home Alone 3."

Fox

You could make the argument that "Home Alone 3" is so lousy that it led to the franchise taking the made-for-TV plunge as this is the last "Home Alone" to date to be released in theaters.

But you would be wrong.

This is a pretty solid sequel, thanks in large part to franchise creator John Hughes who wrote the script. Even with the director of the first two movies, Chris Columbus, exiting and being replaced by "Never Been Kissed" helmer Raja Gosnell, it's Hughes' attachment that proves vital.

Eight-year-old Alex (Alex D. Linz) is home sick with chickenpox when he gets embroiled in an international incident as four terrorists (Olek Krupa, Rya Kihlstedt, Lenny Von Dohlen, and David Thornton) are trying to get a microchip embedded inside a remote-control car that has ended up in Alex's possession.

It leads to loads of hilarious hijinks as the three try to get the microchip from the very clever Alex and fail miserably.

"Home Alone 3" proves that it's all about putting a spin on the original and casting a great lead.

Linz is the best kid performer in the franchise since Culkin. But the movie's true backbone is arguably the creativity in the traps set for the villains. Hughes and Gosnell went above and beyond.

1. "Home Alone" (1990)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qA1W_0jtWjuue00
Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone."

20th Century Fox

It's the movie you couldn't escape in the early 1990s and it's now a beloved classic.

The combination of Hughes and Columbus proved to be the foundation for what would become a holiday staple.

But Macaulay Culkin is the one who made it a hit.

From his sarcastic one-liners to his physical comedy, you cannot take your eyes off him.

It was also helpful that in the rare moments he's not on-screen, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern are there to be the bumbling villains.

All of these elements, plus the fantastic John Williams score, led to it becoming not just a must-watch over the holidays, but one of the best comedies ever made.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
The Independent

Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set

Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made

There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
RadarOnline

‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Family Drama With Estranged Dad Exposed, Refuses To Let Him Meet His Son

Emotionally scarred Macaulay Culkin has forgiven his estranged father for his terrible childhood — but not enough to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Home Alone superstar, now 42, and a father himself, doesn’t harbor any anger towards domineering dad Kit Culkin, 77, but sources revealed late last year that he won’t let him near his son Dakota. Following ten-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits including My Girl and Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50...
OREGON STATE
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

725K+
Followers
39K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy