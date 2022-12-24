ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16's game isn't much of a homecoming for Saints' former Browns and Buckeyes

By John Sigler
 5 days ago
Now that’s just disappointing. A lot of fans in Ohio circled the date on their calendar when the New Orleans Saints were scheduled to travel for a game with the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve, with plenty of players on the opposing roster carrying local ties — beyond former Browns fan-favorite Jarvis Landry, who signed with his hometown Saints team for 2022.

The Saints are famous for their plethora of former Ohio State Buckeyes: wide receivers Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, linebacker Pete Werner, plus cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby. Between those five college standouts and Landry, it sure looked like they would get a warm reception at FirstEnergy Stadium.

But that’s not in the cards; for one thing, a barrage of Arctic winds and snow are going to drive the temperature down to punishing depths and keep a lot of fans at home. For another, injuries have wiped out the Saints’ Ohio delegation. Landry is likely done for the year with an ankle injury. Thomas is unavailable after midseason toe surgery. Olave and Werner have been ruled out with hamstring issues, and Lattimore is questionable to play after missing nine consecutive games with rib and kidney injuries.

Of those six players we just highlighted, there’s a good chance Roby is the only one on the field. Even tight end Adam Trautman, who impressed a couple of hours away from Cleveland with the Dayton Flyers in college, is questionable to play with an ankle issue of his own. They can’t catch a break.

So, better luck next time? The Saints will host the same-place AFC North finisher from 2023 during the 2024 season, and that might be the Browns, but they won’t make another return trip to Cleveland until 2030, probably. It’s a shame that some of their best players won’t be able to show out in front of fans who have been cheering for them since their college days, but it can’t be helped. Injuries are just part of the game. Let’s hope they don’t play an even bigger role during Saturday’s matchup.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

