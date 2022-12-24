ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burkina army officer held in 'destabilisation' plot: prosecutor

Authorities were probing a new attempt to "destabilise" Burkina Faso involving a decorated senior officer, according to the military prosecutor. One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina has already seen two coups by disgruntled army officers this year that have put the military in power. "The first elements" of an...
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...

