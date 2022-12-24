Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Burkina army officer held in 'destabilisation' plot: prosecutor
Authorities were probing a new attempt to "destabilise" Burkina Faso involving a decorated senior officer, according to the military prosecutor. One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina has already seen two coups by disgruntled army officers this year that have put the military in power. "The first elements" of an...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
China's 'elite are stockpiling Pfizer's Covid drug' as country battles huge wave of infections
Health workers say the Paxlovid shortage is caused in part by the authorities' reluctance to use foreign medicines, but also by wealthy business owners and officials buying up reserves
13 tombs — most over 1,800 years old — unearthed on mountainside in China, photos show
Many of the tombs were filled with burial goods ranging from knives to cauldrons to lamps.
Comments / 0