Industrial Distribution
Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production
The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
marinelink.com
Ex-USS Denver Served Until Sunk
Amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9) operates in the Philippine Sea in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lacordrick Wilson/Released) Explosive charges aboard the ship enabled battle damage assessment (BDA) teams to respond to actual damage. The former Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Denver (LPD...
americanmilitarynews.com
Capabilities, at a cost: At sea with the Navy’s newest carrier
“USS Gerald R. Ford: The Biggest and Baddest” reads a T-shirt in the store aboard the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. The slogan appeared again on a poster not far from the galley. And it was repeated by the ship’s captain as he overlooked the flight deck from the bridge.
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in the U.S. incurred almost $260 million in damages that in some cases rendered buildings unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made, the Pentagon’s inspector general found. Over the last...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb
Making war on civilians in the pursuit of peace. On the night of March 9-10, 1945, the skies over Tokyo glistened from the aluminum fuselages of nearly 300 American B-29 Superfortresses, the single most expensive aircraft developed during World War II. Inside the bellies of the hulking planes were hundreds of incendiary bombs designed to destroy the city’s population centers. Tokyo’s civilian building infrastructure comprised mostly wood and paper homes. It was a tinderbox.
americanmilitarynews.com
Philippine Coast Guard recovers wreckage from another Chinese space rocket
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippine Coast Guard says it has recovered suspected debris in Manila-claimed waters from the launch of another Chinese space rocket. Last month, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of forcibly confiscating similar rocket debris salvaged...
minecreek.info
Stick Grenade Pouch
A lone Chinese sentry stands guard over a section of the Burma Road in 1944. dressed in a wadded cotton winter jacket with normal lighter weight trousers and puttees, and an Adrian pattern helmet. His kit includes a substantial backpack, bandoliers and two stick grenade pouches. Armoured crew uniforms. The...
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Advances Interoperability with Search and Rescue System of the Republic of Cyprus
U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67 held a week-long training event with the Search and Rescue System of the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) in the island to promote mutual understanding and enhance interoperability and collective capacity, Dec. 10-18, 2022. The training event between CTF 67’s Commander, Task...
