Several traffic signals out due to power outages throughout Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Several traffic signals are in and out around the Charlotte area due to power outages, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Police said many outages have been reported in SouthPark along Sharon Road, Fairview Road and Park Road.

Another outage affecting traffic signals has also been reported along Brookshire Blvd, Oakdale Rd and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Citizens are asked to treat any interaction they encounter as a four-way stop if an officer is present to direct traffic.

Police said Duke Energy has been notified about the outages. An estimated repair time is unknown at this time.

