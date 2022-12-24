ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Several traffic signals out due to power outages throughout Charlotte, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYeZq_0jtWiKgT00

CHARLOTTE — Several traffic signals are in and out around the Charlotte area due to power outages, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Police said many outages have been reported in SouthPark along Sharon Road, Fairview Road and Park Road.

Another outage affecting traffic signals has also been reported along Brookshire Blvd, Oakdale Rd and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Citizens are asked to treat any interaction they encounter as a four-way stop if an officer is present to direct traffic.

Police said Duke Energy has been notified about the outages. An estimated repair time is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com.

(WATCH BELOW: Strong winds take down trees, cause massive power outages across Charlotte)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RAZ8_0jtWiKgT00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person injured after car crashes into Plaza Midwood apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an apartment in Plaza Midwood on Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into the side of the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue around 1 p.m., Medic says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Police say during an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard, the suspect vehicle refused to stop. Officers disengaged and their helicopter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy