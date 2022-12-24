Read full article on original website
S. Africa make inroads in 2nd Test but Carey 50 keeps Australia on top
South Africa took four wickets, including David Warner first ball after he resumed on 200, but a half-century from Alex Carey strengthened Australia's grip on the second Test in Melbourne on Wednesday. At lunch on day three, the hosts were 479-7 in their first innings, leading by 290, with Carey...
Japan's 'Little Trains that Could' battle for survival
In the driver's seat of a two-carriage train, Katsunori Takemoto puts on his white gloves and checks the antiquated gauges before setting out alongside cabbage fields in Japan's rural Chiba. Like many small railway lines across Japan's countryside, the 60-year-old trains that ply this route are a loss-maker, but Takemoto has found a way to keep the business afloat.
New Zealand foil Pakistan after Salman's hundred in first Test
New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham blunted Pakistan bowlers to guide their side to a solid 165 without loss at close on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Tuesday. Conway became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in his 11th Test...
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
