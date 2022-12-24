Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
Is Eternals 2 Really Happening?
Before "Thor: Love and Thunder" rolled in as one of the biggest disappointments of 2022, Marvel fans had another punching bag: "Eternals." The 2021 epic from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao was undeniably ambitious, featuring a staggeringly large cast of new characters, a story spanning several millennia and continents, and — in some moments — a few genuinely challenging philosophical dilemmas.
Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
Marlon Brando Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
It's difficult, when simply hearing the name Marlon Brando, to not immediately picture him as Vito Corleone. That role in "The Godfather" become his most iconic. But it was just one of the many incredibly well-known parts he played over his impressive career, essentially giving more than enough reason for the industry to carve his face in the cliffside, next to the Hollywood sign. And despite starring in classics like "Apocalypse Now," and "A Streetcar Named Desire," the legendary actor finished his career with an underachieving flop.
The Harry Potter Films Skip Over Harry And Cho Chang's Disastrous Breakup
The Harry Potter films covered a lot of ground during their run — over 4,000 pages worth, to be exact. That's a lot of material from the "Harry Potter" books to fit into just eight films and 20 hours. Naturally, that also means that a lot of storylines fell by the wayside during the characters' journeys from script to screen. Throughout the "Harry Potter" movies, characters like Madam Hooch only appeared in one film, whereas mainstays of the novels like Professor Binns never appeared at all. At one point, Harry himself appeared to stop attending class altogether.
What Producer Jon Landau Thinks Avatar: The Way Of Water Accomplishes That The Original Couldn't
Having officially crossed the $1 billion benchmark (per Variety), "Avatar: The Way of Water" has proven to be a triumph for director James Cameron and the ambitious Pandora project as a whole. In the lead-up to the film's release, much was made of how Cameron and the team at Wētā pioneered visual effects with the sequel, featuring a staggering 3,240 VFX shots (nearly 1,000 more than "Avengers: Endgame," via Insider) almost unanimously focusing on water — an element notoriously difficult to recreate on a computer (per the New York Times).
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
Justin Bartha Confirms There's A Script For National Treasure 3
The year is nearly over, and a surprise topic that's taking over the internet is none other than "National Treasure." The Nicholas Cage-led adventure series was a box office hit in the mid-2000s, so much so that Disney went ahead and made a Disney+ series continuing the franchise. "National Treasure: Edge of History" doesn't bring back Cage's treasure-hunting Ben Gates, choosing instead to focus on series newcomer Jess (Lisette Olivera).
Jason Blum Teases That James Wan Could Help Make An Invisible Man Sequel Happen
Horror studio Blumhouse has made a name for itself by releasing low-budget, filmmaker-driven genre fare. From the word-of-mouth viral sensation "Paranormal Activity" to David Gordon Green's recent "Halloween" trilogy, producer Jason Blum and his studio have been at the forefront of keeping the horror genre alive at the box office.
If Chainsaw Man's Chaotic Power Reminds You Of A South Park Character, That's By Design
"Chainsaw Man" has emerged from the crowded fall 2022 anime line-up as one of the biggest new series of the year (via Parrot Analytics). Based on the insanely popular manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series follows the aimless young Denji (Kikunosuke Toya/Ryan Colt Levy) as he becomes a Devil Hunter after being betrayed and murdered.
NCIS' Mark Harmon Passed On A Chance To Meet Ted Bundy
If things had gone differently, Mark Harmon would have brushed shoulders with Ted Bundy. Harmon was thrust into the superstardom when he was tapped to star as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in CBS' "NCIS." One of the network's most popular procedurals, "NCIS" has become a behemoth of a franchise, launching several location-based spinoffs, which include "NCIS: Los Angeles," "New Orleans," and Sydney.
James Cameron Sees Himself In All Of Avatar's Main Characters
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, and it looks like director James Cameron made the right decision going all in on his original franchise. In a time where adaptations and remakes dominate the industry, "Avatar" continues to find success at the box office, a testament to Cameron's ability to bring new and creative ideas through the world of Pandora.
Wednesday Fan Spots A Shocking Fester Detail That Calls Back To The 1960s Addams Family Series
Just as black never goes out of style, the same can be said for the misadventures of the spooky Addams Family. Tim Burton is just the most recent creative to tackle the patron saint of teenage outcasts, Wednesday Addams. Played with dark glee by genre queen Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" throws the titular character into a world she has never been to before. In the updated version of the familiar story, Wednesday finds herself at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the supernatural and strange. Though this may seem like the perfect place for her, Wednesday still grapples with coming-of-age conflicts, such as finding herself in the maelstrom of adolescence.
The Hollywood Legend Behind Li Jun Li's Role In Babylon - Exclusive
Many of the characters in "Babylon" — writer-director Damien Chazelle's massive chronicle of 1920s Hollywood in all its debauchery and madness — are loosely based on real historical figures from the industry at that time. Margot Robbie's aspiring actor, Nellie LaRoy, is inspired by silent era sex symbol Clara Bow, while Brad Pitt's star-in-decline, Jack Conrad, is modeled after leading men like John Gilbert and Douglas Fairbanks, who could not successfully make the transition to sound pictures.
Elizabeth Lail Loved Filming The Cage Scenes In You
Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" is a series that explores the thin line between love and obsession. While Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the show's main character, he's a far cry from the heroic protagonist you might expect. While Joe likes to think of himself as the romantic lead in his very own rom-com, he's more of a horror movie villain. After meeting a beautiful aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck, Joe's problematic behavior is highlighted right off the bat. Joe begins to methodically stalk and manipulate Beck, who's only interested in him as a result of his deluded scheming. The show has since moved on to other storylines, but it's Joe's infatuation with Beck that starts the dominoes falling.
Biggest Unanswered Questions From Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
This article contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." With his 2019 hit "Knives Out," writer-director Rian Johnson helped reinvigorate the murder mystery movie. His modern take on the genre was twisty, funny, subversive, and surprisingly filled with socio-political commentary. That film tied up its plot in a satisfying bow as Marta (Ana de Armas) — wrapped in a blanket and sipping from a mug — watched the killer get carted off to prison from the balcony of the estate she just inherited from her generous former employer, as his awful family looks on in horror and disbelief.
Wes Anderson's Highest-Grossing Movie Might Not Be No. 1 With Fans
For every blockbuster that absolutely dominates theater chains for a time, there's a quirky movie that develops a cult following. More often than not, these movies aren't exactly making the same kind of money as something like "Avengers: Endgame" or "Avatar," but that isn't to say that they're not making any money at all; it's just that their success is measured slightly differently than that of tentpole movies.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0