CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Parma Heights mayor said 2023 includes demolition of NEO Soccer and completion of Nathan Hale Park basin
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Looking ahead to 2023, Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said there are numerous projects that stands out. “One of the exciting things is we received grant funding to demolish the NEO Soccer facility,” Gallo said. Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000...
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city
PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed due to burst sprinkler system pipe
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., will be closed through at least the week of Jan. 3. Early on the morning of Dec. 26, a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst, flooding part of the building. To prevent further damage, water service to the building has been turned off until repairs can be made and cleanup can begin.
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
‘A city that reads together’: Reading habits unite Cleveland Public Library users
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Public Library recently helped launch a citywide challenge to get residents to read a million books or a million minutes in 2023, as a way to encourage connectivity and increase literacy. Residents can sign up online at clevelandreads.com to log their books and the...
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Olmsted Falls mayor sees new ballfield and park upgrades coming to city in 2023
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Talked about for years -- and yet another casualty of the pandemic -- Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven believes 2023 will include the construction of a new park located behind city hall and the library. “Things got slowed up but I hope they will all be...
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Seven Hills adding new service department vehicles
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City council recently approved the $63,900 purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 pick-up truck from Valley Truck Centers of Cleveland. The only question for Seven Hills Director of Public Service and Properties Jack Johnson is whether the vehicle will still be available. “It’s not like it...
Food insecurity – what one person is doing about it: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - Hunger. Food insecurity. Those words seem the same. But it may surprise you to learn that hunger and food insecurity mean different things. Hunger is the feeling you have when you have not eaten food. Food insecurity is the consistent lack of food to have a healthy life because of your economic situation.
Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit
PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Victim of Middleburg Heights crash searches for mystery Good Samaritan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard. “Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”
