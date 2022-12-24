ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

4d ago

99.1 WFMK

5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide

I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Long, cold pattern ending, warmer pattern begins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For much of the last two weeks, temperatures in West Michigan have been colder than the climatological average. The run of cold air crescendoed a few days ago with the powerful winter storm that caused blizzard conditions. For three consecutive days, Friday through Sunday, maximum temperatures didn't rise out of the teens. The typical high for this time of year is in the lower to middle 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Saturday evening, Dec 24

Local teen Julian Morris gives viewers some information about his COVID-19 documentary, 'School House Rocked.'. As negative wind chills sweep across mid-Michigan, medical professionals advise residents to protect themselves from frostbite.
WWMTCw

Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues

LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend. While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
ncsha.org

MSHDA Board Approves 2023 Funding for MI-HOPE and Changes to Modular Housing Program

Lansing, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board authorized $18.5 million in funding to support the continuation of the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program in 2023. The MI-HOPE program was first announced in June to provide local government and nonprofit agencies the funding needed...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices fall below $3 a gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices crossed a significant milestone in Michigan this week after prices fell below $3 a gallon. On average around the state, drivers will pay $2.99 per gallon. In Metro Detroit, prices are actually slightly higher than average, falling at $3.02 a gallon after rising four cents from last week. That's still 21 cents less than the same time last year.
DEARBORN, MI

