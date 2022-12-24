Read full article on original website
Tracy Garrett
4d ago
Come on everybody! Turn it off. It's only electricity. Hell some of us don't use gas so we can do without heat for a few hours. Are they fu***ing crazy? I had to turn my unit on emergency heat this morning! There was ice on the inside of my windows!
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
accesswdun.com
Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce wraps up 2022, looks ahead to 2023
Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans has shed light on the economic successes of 2022 and has shared what is on the horizon for Hall County in the coming years. As the year comes to a close, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce reflects on economic expansion, job production and commercial development spread throughout Hall County. To help bolster the success of 2022, Georgia earned the number-one ranking for its business environment for the ninth year in a row. Hand-in-hand with that is Gainesville-Hall County’s ranking as the Top Job Producing Metropolitan Area in the state. Since 2015, the Chamber’s economic development program has helped 149 new and expanding businesses, adding 8,400 jobs and over $2.4 billion in capital investment.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
accesswdun.com
Basketballl: Georgia teams go 6-0 in 1st round of Battle of the States
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Northeast Georgia-area teams made a strong showing on Wednesday in the opening round of the annual Battle of the States tournament at Towns County High School. The Union County, Rabun County, and Towns County boys and girls teams went a combined 6-0 in the first round.
accesswdun.com
Alto officials appeal to users to conserve water
The Town of Alto could run out of water if its customers do not conserve over the next couple of days. That’s the message from Mayor PJ Huggins, who said numerous leaks combined with two major water leaks at the former Mount Vernon Mills plants have depleted the town’s water supply that comes from its seven wells.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
Weekend water issues lead to boil water advisories in Hall, Rabun counties
Christmas weekend issues with water pipes lead to calls for conservation and boil water advisories in cities in northeast Georgia. City officials in Lula are telling residents to boil their drinking water. A similar notice has been posted in Clayton. And residents of Demorest have been told to use water conservation measures until further notice. The subfreezing temperatures of last weekend and early this week have led to frozen and burst water pipes throughout the region and across much of the state.
Local briefs include call for free parking for UGA employees
The union that represents staffers at the University of Georgia has submitted a petition calling for free parking for University employees. The United Campus Workers of Georgia says it gathered more than 600 signatures for the petition drive. The Watkinsville City Council and the Oconee County School Board reach an...
accesswdun.com
Boil water advisory lifted in Forsyth County
The boil water advisory issued Sunday by the Forsyth County Government for residents that reside north of Ga. 369 has been lifted. Officials with the water department identified the issue on Sunday that caused various water outages and low water pressure issues due to a frozen pump station valve at the north high pump station.
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
accesswdun.com
Vermon Eugene Banks
Vermon Eugene Banks 83 of Demorest, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus after a short illness. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on August 9, 1939, he was a son of the late Richard...
wrwh.com
White County Water Customers Asked To Cut Back On Water Use
(Cleveland)- White County Water Authority is asking their customers to cut back on water use because water supplies are low following the Christmas weather event when most customers were allowing water to run day and night to help protect their water pipes. Water Authority Director Edwin Nix says now that...
WYFF4.com
Two killed in Hart County, Georgia crash, troopers say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Hart County, Georgia. Sgt. J.R. Dean from the Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Seed Cleaner Road. Dean said Francis White Morrison was driving westbound on Highway...
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
WMAZ
Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
NE Ga police blotter: three killed in crashes in Hart and Habersham counties
Two people were killed in a Monday crash on Royston Highway in Hart County. The driver and a passenger died in the single-vehicle accident. The Georgia State Patrol says the names of the victims have not yet been released. The Georgia State Patrol says a Clarkesville man was killed in...
accesswdun.com
Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man
A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to nearly 1,200 incidents since Christmas Eve
Since Christmas Eve, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services have responded to nearly 1,200 incidents. Three house fires, all ruled accidental in nature, have displaced Gwinnett County residents since Sunday. No injuries were reported after firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Run at...
Christmas weekend fires include deadly blaze in Franklin Co
A Christmas weekend fire in Franklin County leaves one person dead: a woman died in the blaze that burned a home in the Gumlog community of Franklin County. Four other people were able to escape without serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing. A father and his special needs son were...
