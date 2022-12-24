Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans has shed light on the economic successes of 2022 and has shared what is on the horizon for Hall County in the coming years. As the year comes to a close, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce reflects on economic expansion, job production and commercial development spread throughout Hall County. To help bolster the success of 2022, Georgia earned the number-one ranking for its business environment for the ninth year in a row. Hand-in-hand with that is Gainesville-Hall County’s ranking as the Top Job Producing Metropolitan Area in the state. Since 2015, the Chamber’s economic development program has helped 149 new and expanding businesses, adding 8,400 jobs and over $2.4 billion in capital investment.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO