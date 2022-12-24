ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Tracy Garrett
4d ago

Come on everybody! Turn it off. It's only electricity. Hell some of us don't use gas so we can do without heat for a few hours. Are they fu***ing crazy? I had to turn my unit on emergency heat this morning! There was ice on the inside of my windows!

accesswdun.com

GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023

2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce wraps up 2022, looks ahead to 2023

Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans has shed light on the economic successes of 2022 and has shared what is on the horizon for Hall County in the coming years. As the year comes to a close, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce reflects on economic expansion, job production and commercial development spread throughout Hall County. To help bolster the success of 2022, Georgia earned the number-one ranking for its business environment for the ninth year in a row. Hand-in-hand with that is Gainesville-Hall County’s ranking as the Top Job Producing Metropolitan Area in the state. Since 2015, the Chamber’s economic development program has helped 149 new and expanding businesses, adding 8,400 jobs and over $2.4 billion in capital investment.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Alto officials appeal to users to conserve water

The Town of Alto could run out of water if its customers do not conserve over the next couple of days. That’s the message from Mayor PJ Huggins, who said numerous leaks combined with two major water leaks at the former Mount Vernon Mills plants have depleted the town’s water supply that comes from its seven wells.
ALTO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Weekend water issues lead to boil water advisories in Hall, Rabun counties

Christmas weekend issues with water pipes lead to calls for conservation and boil water advisories in cities in northeast Georgia. City officials in Lula are telling residents to boil their drinking water. A similar notice has been posted in Clayton. And residents of Demorest have been told to use water conservation measures until further notice. The subfreezing temperatures of last weekend and early this week have led to frozen and burst water pipes throughout the region and across much of the state.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include call for free parking for UGA employees

The union that represents staffers at the University of Georgia has submitted a petition calling for free parking for University employees. The United Campus Workers of Georgia says it gathered more than 600 signatures for the petition drive. The Watkinsville City Council and the Oconee County School Board reach an...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Boil water advisory lifted in Forsyth County

The boil water advisory issued Sunday by the Forsyth County Government for residents that reside north of Ga. 369 has been lifted. Officials with the water department identified the issue on Sunday that caused various water outages and low water pressure issues due to a frozen pump station valve at the north high pump station.
fox5atlanta.com

Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Vermon Eugene Banks

Vermon Eugene Banks 83 of Demorest, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus after a short illness. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on August 9, 1939, he was a son of the late Richard...
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

White County Water Customers Asked To Cut Back On Water Use

(Cleveland)- White County Water Authority is asking their customers to cut back on water use because water supplies are low following the Christmas weather event when most customers were allowing water to run day and night to help protect their water pipes. Water Authority Director Edwin Nix says now that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Two killed in Hart County, Georgia crash, troopers say

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Hart County, Georgia. Sgt. J.R. Dean from the Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Seed Cleaner Road. Dean said Francis White Morrison was driving westbound on Highway...
HART COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

