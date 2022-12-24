Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Showers Threaten Holiday Weekend as Temperatures Rise
New week, new pattern. A strong storm plowing into California promises to change up the whole weather scene across the country this week. While that may be a mighty task for one lonely storm, consider that’s exactly what happened with the storm before Christmas. The cold was thrust all the way to Central America as arctic air gripped the country. It appears that changing the pattern over the Lower 48 isn’t much of a lift…for the right storm.
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
NECN
Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says
Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
NECN
As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain
With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants. The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for...
NECN
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
NECN
Mass. Getting Its 1st $50 Scratch Lotto Ticket
The Massachusetts Lottery is launching a record-breaking new game, its first-ever $50 scratch ticket, officials said Tuesday. Called "Billion Dollar Extravaganza," the game will offer more than $1 billion in total winnings, headlined by three $25 million top prizes that are the largest the Massachusetts Lottery has ever included on an instant ticket.
NECN
Vermont State Trooper on Leave Pending Ongoing Theft Investigation
A Vermont State Police trooper has been placed on leave pending an ongoing theft investigation, state police said. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to WPTZ-TV. He has been with Vermont State Police since 2009. He was reportedly placed on leaving pending a criminal...
NECN
After 2 Recent Murders, Advocates Push to Prevent Domestic Violence in LGBTQ Community
Two murders in the last three months have advocates in Massachusetts pushing for more resources to prevent domestic violence within the LGBTQ+ community. Organizations representing survivors of domestic violence are putting the spotlight on the issue in light of recent homicides in Boston and Millbury. Jose Aponte was found dead...
Comments / 1