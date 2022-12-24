PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.

20 HOURS AGO