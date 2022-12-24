ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in New York

By Rebecca Solomon, Aaron Feis, Video credit: Magee Hickey, Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYata_0jtWfizg00

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill .

Those heading out in search of stocking stuffers or Christmas dinner essentials, like at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers, found roads largely clear, with little visible trace of the intense storm that blew through overnight Thursday into Friday.

More Holiday Season News

But the air told a different story, as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning — without factoring in wind chill.

Bundled up against the bitter cold, some shoppers at least found comfort at the cash register, as November’s Consumer Price Index showed that inflation has started to slow. Experts say that that translates to lower prices on apparel and at the gas pump. Food prices, however, remain on par with last holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

How to save on heating bill costs in the winter

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the frigid days of winter continue, people looking to keep warm may be confronted with the burn of high energy bills. There are ways people can save on energy bills, while still keeping their homes comfortable. Here are some tips from utilities and government agencies:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These streets will be closed for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2023 on Saturday night. The annual New Year’s Eve celebration is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there are no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration. The party kicks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sunny but frigid day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 20s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a brutally cold holiday weekend, there will be one more day of below-freezing temperatures in the New York City area before the weather warms up by midweek. Despite the sunshine and decreased winds, Monday’s afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s in most areas. The conditions […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC subway safety and commute time highlight a busy year in transit

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As ridership gradually increases after the pandemic, subway safety, commute times, and new improvement projects highlight a busy year in transit in New York City. More police and healthcare staff are working in the transit system. There are new-look projects at Penn Station and Grand Central. Also, new escalators and elevators […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm damage hits Queens

Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC’s first legal dispensary to open right before the new year

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York’s first legal weed dispensary is set to open Thursday.  On the eve of its grand opening, PIX11 News got a look inside Housing Works Cannabis, located at 750 Broadway, near Astor Place. Last month, the state granted 36 licenses. 28 were given to business owners, prioritizing people who had served […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Say fir-well: Where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some people plan to keep their Christmas trees up for a bit longer, those looking to clear up space in their homes can say goodbye during New York City’s annual Mulchfest. At Mulchfest locations around the five boroughs, trees are turned into wood chips used to nourish trees. More than […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert answers questions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state’s first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they’ll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Long Island wake held for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon at a wake. Moon suffered a 20-foot fall while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12, sustaining a serious head injury. After doctors determined that Moon would […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. Hundreds of residents are cold, including a 90-year-old great-grandmother who says all she wants for the new year is her heat. Wayne Breamfield, the tenant president at the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy