Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in New York

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill .

Those heading out in search of stocking stuffers or Christmas dinner essentials, like at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers, found roads largely clear, with little visible trace of the intense storm that blew through overnight Thursday into Friday.

But the air told a different story, as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning — without factoring in wind chill.

Bundled up against the bitter cold, some shoppers at least found comfort at the cash register, as November’s Consumer Price Index showed that inflation has started to slow. Experts say that that translates to lower prices on apparel and at the gas pump. Food prices, however, remain on par with last holiday season.

