3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles

How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

“As we age, fine lines and wrinkles start to appear due to a combination of factors such as sun exposure, genetics, smoking, stress etc,” said Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist, hair transplant expert, cosmetic surgeon, and the medical head of ClinicSpots. “While there’s no magic potion that can erase these signs of aging overnight, there are certain ingredients that can help reduce their appearance.” These are the three ingredients that Dr. Cheruki swears by to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Retinol

“Retinol is a form of Vitamin A which helps reduce the effects of aging on the skin by increasing collagen production and promoting cell repair,” Dr. Cheruki said. “It also helps reduce wrinkles by increasing the production of lipids, which help maintain skin’s elasticity. Retinol can be found in many over-the-counter creams and serums and is also available in higher concentrations through prescription medications.”

Hyaluronic Acid

Moisture is key when it comes to glowing, youthful-looking skin — and hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance that helps to retain moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and nourished, according to Dr. Cheruki. “It also works together with collagen to provide support for your skin’s structure, making it appear more youthful and less wrinkled,” Dr. Cheruki said. “Hyaluronic acid can be found in many anti-aging creams, gels, and serums, as well as injectable treatments such as fillers.”

Peptides

Although it’s a newer and less hyped up ingredient than retinol or hyaluronic acid, peptides are fast becoming a gold standard skincare ingredient for smoother skin. “Peptides are small proteins that help promote collagen production and skin regeneration,” Dr. Cheruki said. “They also help to strengthen the skin’s barrier, which helps protect against environmental damage and can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Peptides can be found in a variety of skincare products, including creams, serums, cleansers, and masks.”

The next time you feel the shopping bug bite you, take a moment to consider your product’s ingredients so that you can pick out a winner that can make a noticeable difference in your skin’s appearance.