Erie County, NY

3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Saturday morning said two people died in the Town of Cheektowaga in separate incidents Friday as a result of the blizzard.

Buffalo police confirmed a third storm-related death Saturday on Buffalo’s East Side.

Police say a body was discovered just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue. They coordinated with other city departments to work to retrieve the body.

According to the County Executive, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of the Cheektowaga victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” Poloncarz said he didn’t know what emergency situations those were, suggesting it was possibly a heart attack, stroke, or something else.

“(Emergency personnel) could not get to them in time because of the conditions to save those individuals, so my deepest condolences go out to the individuals who lost loved ones last night. We are aware of two,” he said. “I’m hoping that’s only it, but as we get out into the daylight hours today, it is possible we will come across more individuals due to the severe situations of last night.”

Poloncarz added that a doctor from Jericho Road told him he talked a woman through the delivery of her baby.

“These are the situations that are going on all across our community right now,” he said. “This is horrible.”

He discouraged people from traveling, saying Erie County crews may not be able to get to them.

“It is going to be a storm to remember. Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet,” he said, acknowledging that the storm will continue through Saturday, with warnings in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

“This may be the worst storm in our county’s history,” Poloncarz said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, City of Buffalo officials reported BPD had become aware of a dead body at the intersection of Kensington and Bailey Avenues.

“Due to blizzard conditions, police are coordinating efforts to retrieve the body,” the announcement said.

AAA’s Elizabeth Carey said many of the company’s best vehicles have become stuck while attempting to help stranded vehicles. Some crews cannot get to people who are stuck due to either whiteout conditions or gridlock and impassible roads.

“What we were doing is coming up with a list of questions: ‘How much fuel do you have? How much cell phone battery do you have? Do you have a medical issue? What’s your situation and how long can you sit things out?,'” she said. “Because then, Erie County was saying ‘Let’s prioritize based on people who are out of gas or people who might be sick in their vehicle.”

Carey said abandoned vehicles, heavy snow, and jackknifed tractor trailers have all contributed to gridlock. She said people are at the ready to head out for rescues once there is a break in the storm.

“We are asking that people please stay home,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “If you venture out in a car, you probably, more than likely, will get stuck. I know it’s Christmas Eve and I know it’s the holidays, but people really need to stay home until conditions improve.”

Mayor Brown said overnight, around 65 people were rescued from cars, but some people who are still stranded may not make it.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Jennifer !!!!!
5d ago

God Bless our city , please stay home and stay safe and praying for the ones at the nursing homes who got stuck at work and hasn’t made it home yet

Darryl
4d ago

I'm sorry but it's the people's fault being on the road when they were warned to stay home as a driving band was in place they should be fined.thats why they are strained on the road what's wrong with these people

