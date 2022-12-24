Highlights: Putnam City West takes on Sierra Canyon (CA) in Tarkanian Classic championship

LAS VEGAS– Putnam City West girls basketball continued its outstanding 2022-23 season this past week with a 3-1 showing at the Tarkanian Classic, one of the nation's more prominent regular season tournaments.

After starting with two blowout wins, the Patriots knocked off Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) 59-51 on Wednesday to make it to the finals in the Diamond Division, which is the tournament's highest. There, they ran into Sierra Canyon, the reigning California Open Division state champion and arguably the best team in the country. Putnam City West lost 73-33, but not before racking up a slew of highlights.

Here are all the Patriots' highlights from the game.