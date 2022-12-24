ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois school vaccine mandate unlikely in 2023

(WTVO) — The Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee has not recommended that children should receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, which means lawmakers will likely not issue a mandate for the 2023-24 academic year. At a public meeting in Chicago on Dec. 22, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said a COVID-19 mandate for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

88 counties at elevated level for Covid-19

Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is urging those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.
ILLINOIS STATE
1027superhits.com

Census Bureau: U.S. population increases, but not in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The good news: the Census Bureau says the national population made a slight tick upward in 2022. The bad news: not in Illinois. Statistics released last week by the Census Bureau has the national population estimated to be 333,287,557 — an increase of four tenths of one percent, after what they say was a historically low rate of change between 2020 and 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
1027superhits.com

Illinois minimum wage increases in new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A pay raise is coming for Illinois’ minimum wage workers on Sunday as the new year begins. Those workers will be making $13/hour in the new year. It’s a dollar increase from the current $12/hour. The increases are part of legislation signed in 2019...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy