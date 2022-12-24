Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Some southern Illinois counties reporting elevated COVID-19 transmission level
(KBSI) – As you gather with your loved ones this holiday season, the Southern 7 Health Department wants to reminds Illinoisans that some counties are reporting an elevated transmission level for COVID-19. Johnson and Massac counties are reporting high levels while Pope and Pulaski are reporting medium levels. Shawnna...
Illinois school vaccine mandate unlikely in 2023
(WTVO) — The Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee has not recommended that children should receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, which means lawmakers will likely not issue a mandate for the 2023-24 academic year. At a public meeting in Chicago on Dec. 22, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said a COVID-19 mandate for […]
suntimesnews.com
IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
wjpf.com
88 counties at elevated level for Covid-19
Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is urging those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.
1027superhits.com
Census Bureau: U.S. population increases, but not in Illinois
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The good news: the Census Bureau says the national population made a slight tick upward in 2022. The bad news: not in Illinois. Statistics released last week by the Census Bureau has the national population estimated to be 333,287,557 — an increase of four tenths of one percent, after what they say was a historically low rate of change between 2020 and 2021.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Which Masks Are Best, ‘Pandemic Economy'
With masks being recommended in parts of the Chicago area, which kind should you be wearing?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?. The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues...
What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?
The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking. While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being...
Illinois lowering license plate fees for older, disabled drivers
(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year. The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24. “During […]
9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023
In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023. From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide...
1027superhits.com
Illinois minimum wage increases in new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A pay raise is coming for Illinois’ minimum wage workers on Sunday as the new year begins. Those workers will be making $13/hour in the new year. It’s a dollar increase from the current $12/hour. The increases are part of legislation signed in 2019...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where Masks Are Now Recommended, Counties at ‘High'
Where are masks now recommended in the Chicago area and in Illinois?. The number of counties at a "high" COVID alert level in the state rose in the last week. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the...
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
NBC Chicago
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
