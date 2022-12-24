Read full article on original website
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across the...
No. 2 UConn takes charge in second half over Villanova 74-66
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday night. Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East).
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
Superintendent Ybarra announces she will return to the classroom
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra leaves office on Jan. 2. On Jan. 4, she will start work as a kindergarten teacher at Stephensen Elementary School on Mountain Home Air Force Base. “Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job...
No injuries in airplane crash at Idaho/Wyoming border
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway on the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning before 10 a.m. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries...
Increase in patients prompts respiratory outpatient clinics across St. Luke's
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Health System continues to see an increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses throughout Idaho. St. Luke’s has created temporary no-cost outpatient clinics for kids that offer suctioning, allowing pediatric patients to breathe easier, and in many cases, stay out of the hospital.
