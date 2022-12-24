ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAd9c_0jtWd1OE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A2fb_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

  • Aehra is a new electric-car startup based in Milan, Italy.
  • It recently unveiled its first model, a stunning SUV brimming with unique features.
  • It will cost $160,000 - $180,000 and will offer around 500 miles of range, the company claims.
You ever look around at all the cars on sale today and think to yourself: "These cars are fine, but the doors ... they're all so boring."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTYr5_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Then Italian electric-car startup Aehra has the SUV for you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSSO6_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Aehra unveiled the impossibly sleek and streamlined vehicle in November and plans to start selling it in globally 2025.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h38am_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

The ultra-premium ride will cost a pretty penny: between $160,000 and $180,000, the company says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2E2J_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Its slim headlights and taillights give it a clean, futuristic look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rc8Ic_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Plus, it has cool little cameras poking out from its sides in place of regular side mirrors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmm4t_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Aehra says the SUV's aerodynamic design and its futuristic interior (more on that in a moment) are inspired by the aerospace industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43czaF_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Aehra targets a driving range of at least 800 kilometers, or 498 miles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3Q3i_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Read more: See inside a new $250,000 SUV with a luxurious Cadillac interior, nearly 700 horsepower, and optional bulletproofing

That's more than any Tesla and would place it near the very top of the EV market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vSmC_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Read more: I tested the coolest electric SUV you can buy. Take a full photo tour of the Rivian R1S, which has 3 rows and 316 miles of range.

A long wheelbase means the Aehra SUV will offer up tons of interior space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBkuM_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

The company says it'll fit four NBA players without issue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pJsd_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

The car promises a dazzling array of screens, including two serving as virtual side-view mirrors and one stretching across the entire dashboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LguBY_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Read more: We got an early look at Volkswagen's nostalgic electric minivan — see inside the ID.Buzz

When the car is in park, the screen will be able to extend out of the dashboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuMbQ_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

That way, owners will be able to watch a movie and have videoconferencing meetings, Aehra claims.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3Tze_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Read more: Turned off Tesla by Elon Musk? Here are 4 great electric alternatives to its sedans and SUVs.

The rectangular steering yoke pays homage to race cars and airplanes, Aehra says. It has a small screen embedded in it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jg9Wo_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Aehra makes a lot of bold promises about its future vehicle. And it plans to unveil a sedan, also going into production in 2025, next year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFiTW_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

But starting an EV company from scratch is incredibly difficult. And the competition is only getting fiercer. We'll have to wait and see if Aehra's big plans pan out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqt3h_0jtWd1OE00
The Aehra electric SUV.

Aehra

Read more: I've tested 19 different electric cars — and while I love the technology, I wouldn't buy one yet

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Top Speed

This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America

Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Motorious

A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection

These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
Business Insider

Business Insider

797K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy