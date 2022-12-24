Read full article on original website
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
therecord-online.com
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
Here’s a look at power outages across Centre County as high winds pick up
Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible through Saturday.
therecord-online.com
Power restored in Lamar area
LAMAR, PA – Electrical service was restored overnight Tuesday in the Lamar area after power went out Monday morning. The Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg had been set up as emergency shelter for Nittany Valley residents affected by the outage. Power was restored around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. There...
therecord-online.com
Backyard Gardening
Several years ago, the Penn State Master Gardeners of Clinton County hosted a “Holiday Greens” workshop. My colleagues tramped through forests and swamps, collecting many different evergreens, including fir, pine, and spruce, as well as boxwood, yew, and juniper. We also obtained winterberry (deciduous holly), pussy willow, and dried hydrangea. Our workshop attendees used these cuttings to create their own holiday decorations. This year, I used hydrangea cuttings, donated by a friend, in making wreaths for my church (see Photo 1). I decided to research hydrangea species for planting on our church grounds.
Burns urges counties to apply for home repair program
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, is urging local county governments to apply now for their share of the state’s new Whole-Home Repairs Program. The $120 million program, the first of its kind in the nation, was created last year as part of a bipartisan budget agreement to address housing habitability […]
Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic
Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
I have my own little Christmas tradition each year, specifically for the Record. Every year around the holiday season, I go through the old archives from a hundred years ago, and find out what was happening that particular Christmas. I like looking at the holidays a century in the past. This year, it seems to be another, much shorter anniversary: As best I can figure, I’ve been doing this for ten years now.
therecord-online.com
Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
therecord-online.com
Ronald George Fenton
Ronald George Fenton, 77, of Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born October 19, 1945 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late George and Lois E. Boyle Fenton. George attended Penn State University before transferring to Lock Haven Teachers College...
therecord-online.com
Patricia Irene Kern
Patricia Irene Kern, 57, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1965 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late William Wayne Kern and Molly Ruth Lyons Kern, who survives in Belleville. Patti was a 1983 graduate of Penns Valley...
local21news.com
Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
therecord-online.com
Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy recruiting 2023 Class
LOCK HAVEN, PA -The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy is actively recruiting for its upcoming full-time Act 120 Academy class, which begins May 22, 2023. The Mansfield Act 120 Municipal Police Academy is a 26-week course required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Established in 1977, Mansfield’s Academy is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).
therecord-online.com
Woman charged with stealing children’s Christmas presents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark was charged Wednesday by Lock Haven city police with one count of theft, misdemeanor of the first degree. Cisowski is alleged to have stolen $1,131.48 worth of children’s Christmas presents and personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence on E. Bald Eagle St. in Lock Haven on December 21.
Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire
Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
