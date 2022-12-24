Kate Hudson never steps away from making a style statement — especially while promoting her latest film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Hudson’s character, fashion designer Birdie Jay, can be seen throughout the new Netflix crime thriller in extravagant, maximalist attire. That same ethos was applied to Hudson’s tour looks for the movie, which included international premieres and press days throughout Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Madrid and more. During these red carpet appearances, the “Fool’s Gold” actress was dressed in an array of current and vintage outfits in a range of bright colors, metallics and sparkling tones, hailing from luxury...

16 MINUTES AGO