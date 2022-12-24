Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Company Lands Spot on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’
A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey. Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ Album Was So Popular It Was Like ‘Jaws’ and ‘Star Wars’ Combined, Says Producer
The Fleetwood Mac album "Rumours" was so wildly popular that it was like the movies "Star Wars" and "Jaws" combined, according to a former producer who worked on the record.
Can You Legally Spread Loved Ones Ashes at Parks in New York?
There are many people who have been put in charge of a loved one's ashes, as far as what to do with the ashes after they pass. You might see this 'job' as an honor, you might see it as a burden. Are you supposed to spread their ashes somewhere?...
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Giant Sinkhole Shuts Down Popular Park in the Hudson Valley [PICS]
Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Usually, the largest sinkholes though are still mainly found in states like Florida and Texas in the south.
Dave Grohl’s Rendition of ‘Copacabana’ Goes Viral on TikTok
An unearthed video of a Dave Grohl performance is bringing holiday cheer to fans near and far. The clip, shared to TikTok, finds the Foo Fighters founder singing a little something that many might find to be out of his wheelhouse. Dressed in a jazzy sequined tuxedo, Grohl impressively belts...
Kate Hudson’s ‘Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery’ Movie Tour Style Sparkled & Soared in 7-Inch Heels
Kate Hudson never steps away from making a style statement — especially while promoting her latest film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Hudson’s character, fashion designer Birdie Jay, can be seen throughout the new Netflix crime thriller in extravagant, maximalist attire. That same ethos was applied to Hudson’s tour looks for the movie, which included international premieres and press days throughout Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Madrid and more. During these red carpet appearances, the “Fool’s Gold” actress was dressed in an array of current and vintage outfits in a range of bright colors, metallics and sparkling tones, hailing from luxury...
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’
Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
Parmalee Continue Their String of Easy Breezy Love Songs With ‘Girl in Mine’ [Listen]
Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine." The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way"...
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
