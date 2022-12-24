ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Company Lands Spot on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’

A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey. Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.
Parade

Dave Grohl’s Rendition of ‘Copacabana’ Goes Viral on TikTok

An unearthed video of a Dave Grohl performance is bringing holiday cheer to fans near and far. The clip, shared to TikTok, finds the Foo Fighters founder singing a little something that many might find to be out of his wheelhouse. Dressed in a jazzy sequined tuxedo, Grohl impressively belts...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson’s ‘Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery’ Movie Tour Style Sparkled & Soared in 7-Inch Heels

Kate Hudson never steps away from making a style statement — especially while promoting her latest film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Hudson’s character, fashion designer Birdie Jay, can be seen throughout the new Netflix crime thriller in extravagant, maximalist attire. That same ethos was applied to Hudson’s tour looks for the movie, which included international premieres and press days throughout Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Madrid and more. During these red carpet appearances, the “Fool’s Gold” actress was dressed in an array of current and vintage outfits in a range of bright colors, metallics and sparkling tones, hailing from luxury...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’

Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
OHIO STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
TEXAS STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy