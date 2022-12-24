ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
Flurries this morning, some clearing this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flurries are moving across the state this morning as a disturbance passes to our north. They should clear out by this afternoon and skies will also begin to clear as an area of high pressure lingers over the region. Little to no accumulation is expected. Snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, especially in the north, as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Around 1-2″ could accumulate in the mountains and northern Maine.
‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
Update: Power restored to most Mainers following Friday’s storm

Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 11:55 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting 469 outages and nearly 11,000 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46,000...
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back

BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You

As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
14 Maine News Stories That Fascinated Us In 2022

Doesn't it just feel like 2022 has flown by in an instant? It seems like New Years Day was just yesterday. In reality, it was nearly 365 days ago!. And, a lot has happened in those last twelve months... A LOT!. Nationwide and worldwide, we saw the total number of...
