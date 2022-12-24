Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Arkansas officials want you to recycle your Christmas tree
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Officials in Northwest Arkansas are encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees this year. “Anytime that you can recycle something, instead of putting it into a landfill, it's always going to be better for the environment," Benton County environmental director Teresa Sidwell said. Benton County...
What are your options if your flight is canceled?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: The One - The Van
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is The One/The Van. For more information on the organization, click here.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
National Guard bringing emergency water to Arkansas community damaged from arctic weather
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!
CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
themainstreetmouse.com
The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights
Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
Volunteers make Christmas dinner for homeless Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are here, which means that the spirit of giving is alive and well. Our House is an organization that works year-round to provide a safe space for people experiencing homelessness. “Housing, childcare, help finding a job, mental health services, and a whole lot...
Starting off 2023 on the right foot.
We are in that week where we are finalizing our New Year’s Resolutions, making our plans, deciding on gym memberships, setting up a diet, and deciding how to improve our lives. However good or bad this past year has been for us, we want to improve our physical, mental, and financial status, this time of year tends to be about new beginnings. Whatever your main goal, Arkansas Outside would like to suggest that a part of your new year is dedicated to spending more time outside. More time spent outside is a strong partner to most resolutions. Luckily, Arkansas has all you need to help you achieve your New Year’s Resolutions.
KATV
Person of the Week: Ursula Crow
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Ursula Crow. She was nominated by her friend, Kay Kirk. To nominate someone you would like recognized, email hdpickett@sbgtv.com.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer Temperatures, Big Rains on the Way
The first of two large Pacific storm systems will bring areas of rain Thursday and widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs both days in the 60s with lows in the 50s. High pressure will bring fair and...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Stuttgart Daily Leader
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
magnoliareporter.com
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
fox16.com
Used Christmas trees needed for fish habitat project in Arkansas lakes; Dropoff locations listed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of eggnog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the holiday season. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a new job for those leftover trees: fish habitat.
5newsonline.com
Why you may have to pay to return your online shopping order
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether it's the wrong size, color, or just not quite the gift you hoped for-- the season of giving can often lead to the season of returns. For those online shopping, and returning, it's important to remember that companies might start charging you for that convenience.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
aymag.com
Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas
Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
KTLO
Medical marijuana sales reach $250 million for 2022
Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.2 million on medical marijuana in November to obtain 4,489 pounds. A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 179.06 pounds in November, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
Comments / 3