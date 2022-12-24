We are in that week where we are finalizing our New Year’s Resolutions, making our plans, deciding on gym memberships, setting up a diet, and deciding how to improve our lives. However good or bad this past year has been for us, we want to improve our physical, mental, and financial status, this time of year tends to be about new beginnings. Whatever your main goal, Arkansas Outside would like to suggest that a part of your new year is dedicated to spending more time outside. More time spent outside is a strong partner to most resolutions. Luckily, Arkansas has all you need to help you achieve your New Year’s Resolutions.

