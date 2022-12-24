ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas officials want you to recycle your Christmas tree

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Officials in Northwest Arkansas are encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees this year. “Anytime that you can recycle something, instead of putting it into a landfill, it's always going to be better for the environment," Benton County environmental director Teresa Sidwell said. Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
THV11

What are your options if your flight is canceled?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!

CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
ARKANSAS STATE
themainstreetmouse.com

The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights

Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Volunteers make Christmas dinner for homeless Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are here, which means that the spirit of giving is alive and well. Our House is an organization that works year-round to provide a safe space for people experiencing homelessness. “Housing, childcare, help finding a job, mental health services, and a whole lot...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

Starting off 2023 on the right foot.

We are in that week where we are finalizing our New Year’s Resolutions, making our plans, deciding on gym memberships, setting up a diet, and deciding how to improve our lives. However good or bad this past year has been for us, we want to improve our physical, mental, and financial status, this time of year tends to be about new beginnings. Whatever your main goal, Arkansas Outside would like to suggest that a part of your new year is dedicated to spending more time outside. More time spent outside is a strong partner to most resolutions. Luckily, Arkansas has all you need to help you achieve your New Year’s Resolutions.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Person of the Week: Ursula Crow

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Ursula Crow. She was nominated by her friend, Kay Kirk. To nominate someone you would like recognized, email hdpickett@sbgtv.com.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest

LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November

Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Why you may have to pay to return your online shopping order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether it's the wrong size, color, or just not quite the gift you hoped for-- the season of giving can often lead to the season of returns. For those online shopping, and returning, it's important to remember that companies might start charging you for that convenience.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas

Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Medical marijuana sales reach $250 million for 2022

Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.2 million on medical marijuana in November to obtain 4,489 pounds. A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 179.06 pounds in November, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
ARKANSAS STATE

