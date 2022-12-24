Read full article on original website
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MLGW announces third bottled water giveaway Wednesday at 2 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the boil water advisory in Memphis is set to enter its sixth day, MLGW announced Tuesday they are holding another bottled water giveaway at two locations Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The first location is First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, while the...
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
TVA accepts responsibility for power issues
Wednesday sports: Eagles stay unbeaten, Center Hill girls rebound →. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
Warehouse employees told to work without water
This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
Board Of Appeals Addresses Chick-fil-A Parking Issue
The Lakeland Board of Appeals, which doesn’t meet very often due to a lack of business, held an important meeting recently in regard to the new Chick-fil-A coming to The Lake District in Lakeland. The issue, which was the only agenda item for the December 19 meeting, was in...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
MLGW President: full restoration of water system could take 4-5 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President and CEO Doug McGowen spoke with the media Monday, saying there were still more than 100 reported leaks in businesses and homes around Memphis, and full restoration of the system could take four to five days. McGowen said Monday...
Regional One Health outpatient centers closed due to lack of water resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health said all outpatient clinics will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 as the lack of water sources and low water pressure caused by winter weather becomes more critical for Memphians, and worse, hospitals. These closures include all primary care offices, Regional One's east campus,...
Water pipes burst, flooding MHA apartment tower
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority said that despite their efforts to prepare for extreme weather conditions, pipes at the Paul Borda Towers failed and flooded apartments. WREG spoke with people who live there, people who said water has been running in the building for days. Fire trucks and firefighters were at the Borda […]
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Thousands of MLGW customers without heat or power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December’s arctic blast aftershock left thousands of MLGW customers over the Christmas holiday weekend without heat or power. “Over the course of the last two days 226,000 of our 431,000 customers were impacted by the liver at rolling blackouts,” said MLGW President Doug McGowan.
Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street blocked due to car accident with injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries on Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street by the Memphis International Airport. ABC24 crews saw at least one person being transported to local hospitals, and the Memphis Fire Department said three...
DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter
DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
