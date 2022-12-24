ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

TVA accepts responsibility for power issues

Wednesday sports: Eagles stay unbeaten, Center Hill girls rebound →. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Warehouse employees told to work without water

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Board Of Appeals Addresses Chick-fil-A Parking Issue

The Lakeland Board of Appeals, which doesn’t meet very often due to a lack of business, held an important meeting recently in regard to the new Chick-fil-A coming to The Lake District in Lakeland. The issue, which was the only agenda item for the December 19 meeting, was in...
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Water pipes burst, flooding MHA apartment tower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority said that despite their efforts to prepare for extreme weather conditions, pipes at the Paul Borda Towers failed and flooded apartments. WREG spoke with people who live there, people who said water has been running in the building for days. Fire trucks and firefighters were at the Borda […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Thousands of MLGW customers without heat or power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December’s arctic blast aftershock left thousands of MLGW customers over the Christmas holiday weekend without heat or power. “Over the course of the last two days 226,000 of our 431,000 customers were impacted by the liver at rolling blackouts,” said MLGW President Doug McGowan.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter

DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County among most generous in state

A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy