WECT
Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts to rebuild southeastern North Carolina to lessen the impact of future storms and floods continue more than four years after Hurricane Florence. Tony McEwen is the Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works with local governments to push for state...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday, and temperatures are likely to ride the rays to highs in the lower and middle 60s. Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below.
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WECT
Wilmington organizations work to help unsheltered weather the cold temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold weather can be a challenge for everyone, from higher costs to heat homes to spending less time outdoors. For many it’s a just a nuisance, but for those who don’t have a place to call home, cold weather poses even bigger challenges. That’s...
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WECT
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant after collecting almost six tons of trash in the past year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation after collecting nearly six tons of trash in 2022. Through its Trees4Trash program, volunteers collected 11,780 pounds of trash and planted 471 trees; one tree is earned for every 25 pounds of trash collected.
WECT
State film industry brings in more than $250 million in 2022 but falls below record numbers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lights and cameras brought plenty of action for North Carolina’s film industry in 2022. Several shows produced in and around Wilmington found their way to the big or small screen this year. Guy Gaster, the director of the NC Film Office, says the production of...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WECT
Local nonprofit to break ground on new facility thanks to $100,000 grant, donations
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis says the biggest need right now for their food pantry isn’t food: it’s a new building. The pantry serves an average of 1,000 people per week. Thanks to a recent grant, that will be a little easier come 2023.
WECT
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in southeastern North Carolina
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
WECT
NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
WECT
Sales of Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits to begin soon
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sales of Carolinas Beach’s 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits will begin soon, town officials recently announced. Listed below are the types of permits, who is eligible to purchase and the dates they go on sale:. Jan. 3, 2023 (can be...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
WECT
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WECT
No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition to open at gallery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition will open at the Cape Fear Community College Wilma W. Daniels Gallery with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. “No Boundaries International Art Residency is an experiment in cross-cultural and cross-creative exchange. For...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
