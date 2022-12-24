ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State commit still on the recruiting market for Nittany Lions?

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lnrv8_0jtWbTYp00

Penn State officially announced the addition of 22 new members to its program on the first day of the early signing period , but there are still some players to keep a close eye on as the recruiting process moves to the next stage, which leads up to the traditional signing period at the beginning of February. Of the handful of players who backed off a prior commitment to Penn State, there are two who are still uncommitted to a program at the close of the early signing period. And Penn State could still be the leading candidate for at least one of them.

Wide receiver Ejani Shakir will be a key player to watch in the coming months as James Franklin looks to add a little more depth to the wide receiver position. Two of the top positions Franklin stressed he would be focusing on in the next stage of the recruiting cycle and in the transfer portal was offensive line and wide receiver.

“I’d like to see us get another offensive lineman and then wide receiver,” Franklin said recently . “That’s a position where I could see us signing a couple more guys at that position just to make sure that we have the competition at that position on a similar scale that we do at tight end and running back. I think that’s going to be important for us moving forward.”

And this is why Shakir is a player to watch. Shakir, a key recruit out of New Jersey, was previously committed to Penn State but backed off his commitment in November for undisclosed reasons. Sometimes a player will do so because another program has caught their eye or the player simply feels he needs more time to feel truly comfortable with his college decision. It’s a normal part of the decision-making process, and sometimes, perhaps more often than not, a player who decommits from a program eventually lands with another when it comes time to announce a decision. But the early signing period breezed by without a commitment from Shakir, and the recruiting services still feel Penn State is the leader in the recruiting efforts.

The crystal ball page for Shakir on 247Sports has not been updated since before his commitment, which is why Penn State is still showing up with a 100% chance of landing his commitment, so this may not be the most accurate gauge right now. And the On3 recruiting prediction machine is still likely to be heavily influenced by a previous prediction made before Shakir’s commitment. So take those predictions for what they are at the moment; outdated data.

But it would make sense for Penn State to still have Shakir on the map as he is in the region that Penn State likes to call home and he fills a need at the receiver position. Unless there is more to the story, Shakir still ending up at Penn State would not be out of the question it would seem.

Reading the tea leaves through Shakir’s social media account doesn’t shed much light on the situation either though.

As of the holiday weekend, there is no indication when Shakir may ultimately announce his decision, but this is a player to keep an eye on as Penn State looks to fill out the remaining pieces it can add in 2023.

List

Penn State football locks in Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAa43_0jtWbTYp00

List

Where did the players who decommitted from Penn State end up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2tRk_0jtWbTYp00

Related

King Mack mentioned as player who could play early by 247Sports

Juice Scruggs declares for 2023 NFL draft

Jahan Dotson picks up another NFL weekly award

James Franklin likes athletic flexibility of Class of 2023 linebackers

What positions will James Franklin focus on after the early signing period?

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job

Former NFL veteran quarterback Charlie Frye has landed a cool college football job. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the former NFL quarterback has landed an offensive coordinator gig. "FAU is hiring Charlie Frye as the school’s offensive coordinator. Frye is a former NFL quarterback, NFL QB coach...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as star quarterback enters transfer portal

Entering the 2022 college football season, Wake Forest Demon Deacons star quarterback Sam Hartman was widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country after throwing for over 4,000 yards back in 2021. And after throwing for over 3,700 yards again this season, it looks like he’s on the move. According to college football Read more... The post CFB world reacts as star quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Spun

Eagles Are Working Out Notable Former Cowboys Player

Just days after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out a former Cowboys player. The Eagles worked out former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, according to multiple reports. Dallas released Jarwin earlier this offseason after he fell behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Herman, FAU hiring Penn State analyst as OC, per report

Tom Herman is back in the head coaching ranks after spending 2022 on the sidelines. Now, the former Houston and Texas head coach and assistant at Ohio State is putting together his coaching staff at FAU. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, one of those pieces for the Owls is going...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

WATCH: Penn State arrives In Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Most of the Penn State football team arrived at the JW Marriott at LA Live here late Monday afternoon in advance of the the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions’ Jan. 2 Rose Bowl matchup with No. 8 Utah in nearby Pasadena. We say “most,” because quite a few PSU players showed up earlier in the day, having travelled on their own from their respective homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy