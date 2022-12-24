ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Have Much At Stake Against Steelers in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens enter the final two games of the regular season with a huge question mark at the most important position in all of professional sports. Lamar Jackson missed his third straight game in Week 16 against the Falcons as he continues to recover from a PCL strain. Baltimore was able to overcome his absence and secure a playoff berth.
